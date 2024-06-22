Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign John Klein from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have signed midfielder John Klein from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate CITY2 to a one-year contract with club options for 2025 and 2026, it was announced Saturday.

The 24-year-old Columbia, Missouri native has made four appearances for St. Louis CITY SC on short-term loan agreements this season and six overall over the course of two seasons.

“We are proud to promote John to the first team after all his hard work,” Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a statement. “Coach Murphy and CITY2 has had a strong season so far and their success breeds success from within to make the pathway from second team to first team stronger and seamless.”

Klein was selected 30th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Saint Louis University and had 17g/6a in 41 appearances for CITY2.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

2024 MLS NEXT Cup: Which teams made the finals?

Your Saturday Kickoff: Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy take center stage tonight
The Daily Kickoff

Player Availability Report - Matchday 22

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 22

Triangle United SA vs. Strikers FC | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U19 Semifinal
Philadelphia Union vs. LA Galaxy | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U17 Semifinal
Cedar Stars Academy vs. Breakers FC | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U19 Semifinal
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 21
