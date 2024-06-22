St. Louis CITY SC sign John Klein from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate

The 24-year-old Columbia, Missouri native has made four appearances for St. Louis CITY SC on short-term loan agreements this season and six overall over the course of two seasons.

“We are proud to promote John to the first team after all his hard work,” Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a statement. “Coach Murphy and CITY2 has had a strong season so far and their success breeds success from within to make the pathway from second team to first team stronger and seamless.”