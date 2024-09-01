Your Sunday Kickoff: Houston shock LAFC, Portland claim big rivalry win over Seattle

St. Louis CITY SC host the LA Galaxy today at 2:45 p.m. ET on Apple TV and FOX. The Galaxy are trying to extend their lead at the top of the West while St. Louis are hoping for a late playoff push.

Houston pulled off a tone-setting win, Portland took down a rival and absolutely no one wants the last home playoff spot in the East apparently. Let’s talk it out.

Oh boy, this is more like it.

After MLS “experts” like me (?) spent a couple of weeks talking about how Houston had seemingly addressed their biggest needs by signing two key contributors in attack, they came out of the gate last week and immediately fell face-first into the pavement with a 1-0 loss against Toronto. This weekend made me feel a little better though. Houston, on the back of goals from their newest DP Ezequiel Ponce and their newest U22 Lawrence Ennali, took down LAFC on the road.

It’s the first LAFC loss to a team that isn’t Columbus since May 4. They’ve played 23 non-Columbus games in all competitions over that span. For me, that makes this a genuine statement win for the Dynamo. Even if they don’t end up in a home playoff spot, whoever ends up facing them in the post-season is in danger. This is a good team who can take down anyone on their day. Now we just have to see if they can keep having their day consistently. With Houston facing one of the toughest final stretches of any team in the league, we’re going to keep finding out how dangerous they can be.