Your Sunday Kickoff: Great goals and wild results as tempers flare in Matchday 24

So much MLS. So much. And by that I mean: A whole bunch of great goals, wild results and, most importantly, FIGHTS. SO MANY FIGHTS. PEOPLE. WERE. UP. FOR. IT.
Great night. Here’s how it went down.
What happened?: Karol Swiderski’s brace gave Charlotte an early lead, but FC Cincinnati clawed their way back to earn a point.
So, did we learn anything?: Charlotte have been…kind of sort of a nightmare defensively. They’ve allowed a ton of chances and the goalkeeping simply hasn’t been good enough. If they miss out on the playoffs this year, it won’t be because of their attack.
While we’re here, we probably haven’t mentioned enough that Enzo Copetti has been a totally underwhelming DP signing for The Crown this year. He’s scored four times in 16 starts. He missed this one to injury and Swiderski, playing centrally, pulled out a brace. From my national writer view from 10,000 feet, that doesn’t seem ideal.
What happened?: NYCFC created a ton of chances, kept Columbus quiet all night and it didn’t matter one bit because Sean Zawadzki found the net four minutes into stoppage time despite Columbus being down to 10 men. Oh, and down a coach or two. Wilfried Nancy and an assistant coach also got red cards after some harsh words and some water thrown from the bench. It was awesome.
So, did we learn anything?: Man, it may just not be NYCFC’s year. They outcreated Columbus by a final tally of 1.7 xG to 0.5 in Columbus and still couldn’t pull out a win. They’re technically tied on points for ninth place with four other teams, but they’ve played more games than all of them. They need a new signing, a new outlook, or just a break to reset and find their footing again.
What happened?: D.C. and Miami traded goals in a wild ending that resulted in a point for both teams.
So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so! Good on Inter Miami’s kids Benjamin Cremaschi and Noah Allen for showing up and grabbing big goals though. An average age of 18.5 on those two goals.
Anyway, we’re getting closer to seeing a very different Inter Miami. They can get to 21 points with 12 games to go with a win in their next match. That means we’re looking at, at best, a 2-points-per-game pace over the final 12 to get to the likely playoff line of 45 points. That’s doable. But a heckuva ask. Even for a demigod.
What happened?: Thiago Almada banked a free kick off the post and Brooks Lennon picked up the rebound for a tap-in. At the end Gonzalo Pineda and Hernan Losada yelled at each other. It was awesome.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s two games in a back three for Atlanta and two straight wins. That’s despite missing a handful of starters. It seems like Atlanta has found a new setup. And it’s a much-needed win after a tumultuous week.
For Montréal, that’s two straight home losses after having just one all year. Seems like their magic at Stade Saputo has run out.
What happened?: Wikelman Carmona found a late winner for Red Bulls. We also had a little bit of controversy. A 90+3-minute equalizer for New England was waived off for an offside call on a player ruled to be affecting the goalkeeper. The folks in New England disagreed. To be honest, I probably do too. It was close.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s a great result for New York. So, so needed. They jumped to 10th place with the win and are even on points with ninth-place Montréal. I’ve been betting heavily on the Red Bulls continuing their playoff streak and this was a big step toward that.
What happened?: Your “Wait, who?” St. Louis CITY SC goalscorer of the week is Aziel Jackson, a 21-year-old midfielder with just three MLS starts and, now, one MLS goal.
So, did we learn anything?: Toronto are not good. We knew that already. But it might be worth repeating. They’re going to finish last in the East.
St. Louis are good! We knew that already! It’s worth repeating! Kind of feels like they’re going to finish first in the West? It’s getting more plausible by the week.
What happened?: Wait…what? I mean Hany spent half the game on the bench, but still. The lesson, as always, is soccer is hard, and road games in MLS are harder.
So, did we learn anything?: Nope. Chicago are always going to do whatever it takes to make it hurt as much as possible when they eventually come up short. I’m not falling for this one. I’m an oak. The Fire can’t hurt me anymore…
Oh, hey look, they’re equal on points and games with ninth place, maybe they can do this!
What happened?: Ivan Franco, who has great hair, sent home a late, late equalizer after the ball seemed to just creep its way into the SKC box on a slow rolling pass. Then Sebas Ferreira made a wild decision to push Gadi Kinda to the floor after Kinda faked SKC’s kickoff. This was somehow only a yellow. It was awesome.
So, did we learn anything?: I don’t think so? It was kind of just a mess. Kinda and Alan Pulido continue to be very effective at least.
What happened?: Sheesh. Just a thumping. Teemu Puki’s debut in Minnesota got completely spoiled and then some. It was not close.
So, did we learn anything?: Alright, it’s time to jump back on the Austin bandwagon. I’ll see y’all there. They’re playing gorgeous soccer again and have taken 10 points from their last four games with a +9 goal differential. They could easily find themselves challenging for a home playoff spot by the end of the year if they can build off this momentum.
What happened?: Colorado scored their first goal in a long, long time then remembered how fun that was and did it again to pull out a big upset over FC Dallas.
So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so. It’s been a rough stretch for Dallas and they need a new DP to come in and spark some life into this team. Good for the Rapids though. It’s their first home win all year and they earned it in some style. They were the much much better team.
What happened?: A got dang statement game. RSL mollywhopped Orlando from the jump and it all started when Chicho Arango scored just 23 minutes into his debut.
So, did we learn anything?: WHAT HAVE I BEEN TELLING Y’ALL?
If you don’t have your RSL stock yet, it’s far far too late. Not only did they beat up on a good Orlando side, they got Chicho up and running immediately. They’re going to make a serious challenge for a top-four spot in the West. They may even challenge for the top spot. They’re five points and a game out of hand behind St. Louis, but it’s not totally off the table.
What happened?: The Galaxy rolled over the Union to cap a six-point week where they beat the two highest point-earning MLS teams of the last five years.
So, did we learn anything?: The Galaxy are back? Like not how Texas is back? Like maybe actually back? They’re at least back from the dead. They have a long way to go before they make the playoffs, but an incredible week has given their season life. If they can keep getting these kinds of performances from Tyler Boyd and Riqui Puig, they have the talent to compete with anyone in the league. Now they have to keep stringing points together.
What happened?: San Jose lost their keeper to a red card in the 56th minute, but were able to hold on the rest of the way and earn a point.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. LAFC aren’t going to get better until they get a chance to rest. Good point for the Quakes though. They could have folded after Daniel’s red card.
What happened?: Yeimar’s stoppage-time winner completed a comeback win on the road for Seattle. Léo Chú’s brace led the way though.
So, did we learn anything?: Phew, sure seemed for a moment like we might be spending another week wondering what’s going wrong for Seattle. But the Sounders rallied and picked up a win that may just give them the kind of momentum swing for the better they’ve been needing. It could be enough to pull them out of their rut.
Vancouver remains frustrating.
Good luck out there. Hit it as hard as you can and see what happens.