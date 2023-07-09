MLS NEXT 2022-23 awards: MVP, Goal of the Year & Sportsmanship 

MLS NEXT has announced the winners of the MVP presented by adidas, Goal of the Year presented by Allstate and Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash for the 2022-23 MLS NEXT regular season.
Players and teams from the four age groups (U-15, U-16, U-17, U-19) were selected based on their performances over the 2022-23 MLS NEXT regular season.
- MLS NEXT '22-'23 MVPs presented by adidas: Selected by MLS NEXT personnel.
- MLS NEXT '22-'23 Goal of the Year presented by Allstate: Chosen by fans, who participated in a social media vote to select the season's best goal from each of the four age groups.
- MLS NEXT '22-'23 Sportsmanship Award presented by DoorDash: Awarded to teams based on a disciplinary point system that considered players and staff yellow card and red card totals, which were then adjusted for the number of games played by that club. All 2023 Generation adidas Cup matches were excluded from the point system.
Lambert was the captain and star midfielder for an LAFC team that went undefeated in the regular season and at MLS NEXT Flex. The US youth international played the second-most minutes on the team and scored seven goals throughout the season.
Overall, LAFC’s U-15 side went 14-0-0 in the regular season, outscoring opponents by a remarkable 34-4 margin. Lambert’s exceptional creative play in the midfield and overall leadership helped him take home MVP honors.
The top scorer in all of MLS NEXT over the 2022-23 season, Scordo served as the clinical forward for Strikers FC, who finished as the top seed entering the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
In 32 starts on the season, Scordo scored 52 times and played over 2,000 regular-season minutes. He also played a key role at MLS NEXT Flex, scoring three times in as many starts.
A dynamic winger, Escobar produced 15 goals in 17 starts for New England over the course of the 2022-23 season. He also elevated his play at MLS NEXT Flex (three goals) and MLS NEXT Fest (two goals), guiding the Revolution to a top-10 seed in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
Escobar also excelled on the international stage with Guatemala at the U-17 Concacaf Championship, where he tied for the fourth most goals (four) while leading his country to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.
Mills was dominant in the U-19 age group during the 2022-23 regular season, scoring 27 goals in 22 starts for FC Cincinnati. The forward played an instrumental role in FC Cincinnati winning 19 of their 27 regular-season and qualification games during the season, which helped them earn the seventh seed at the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
Mills, who is committed to play at Yale University, has also seen action in MLS NEXT Pro in 2023, scoring twice in 11 appearances.
- U-15: Sam Goldstein - St. Louis Scott Gallagher
- U-16: Maxim Scordo - Strikers FC
- U-17: Maxx Eichenbaum - Cedar Stars Academy, Monmouth
- U-19: Luke Walsh - Beachside SC
- U-15: PA Classics
- U-16: Rochester New York FC
- U-17: Real Colorado
- U-19: Bethesda SC