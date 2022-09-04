Your Sunday Kickoff: Atlanta, Toronto and Seattle look to keep playoff hopes alive 

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Eight games today. And still a ton to decide in the playoff race. Here’s a few things to keep an eye on.

Atlanta’s last stand and a must-win for Portland | 5:30 p.m. ET - FOX, FOX Deportes

This is it for the 2022 edition of Atlanta United. If we’re being honest, it’s probably over anyway, but a loss today is the final nail in the coffin. The Five Stripes would be five points behind seventh-place FC Cincinnati and Cincy will have a game in hand.

Atlanta’s back will be entirely up against the wall in this one, but Portland will be facing genuine pressure. The Timbers are seventh in the West but have played two more games than the eighth-place LA Galaxy. Their one-point lead is barely a lead at all. Especially with just five more games for Portland to add points to their total.

The good news for the Timbers is that this match should play to their strengths. Expect Portland to look very comfortable sitting deep and picking their moments to try and capitalize on Atlanta’s weak transition defense.

CF Montréal can slam the door on Toronto | 7:30 p.m. ET - MLS LIVE on ESPN+

First and foremost, this may end up being the best game of the day. CF Montréal manager Wilfried Nancy will be working to find a way to slow down Toronto’s megastars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, while Toronto and Bob Bradley will have their hands full with one of the league’s most consistently impressive teams. In a rivalry game with stakes and quality players all over the field, things could get weird.

The stakes are relatively low for CF Montréal when it comes to their spot in the standings. They’re practically a lock for a home playoff spot and seem to be cruising to a second-place finish, especially after the Red Bulls’ loss to Philadelphia last night. However, a win over Toronto FC would potentially be a fatal blow to the Reds’ season. And you know Montréal would be ecstatic to deliver it. Toronto would have just four games remaining to make up a four point gap with two games out of hand. They would need to win out and get a little lucky.

It feels like CF Montréal might be able to control this one in midfield. Toronto’s Mark-Anthony Kaye isn’t likely to appear and Montréal have found ways to exploit their opponent’s weak points all season. The question is whether any of that will matter if Insigne and Bernardeschi simply ignore all of that and score Goal of the Year contenders.

Oh, yeah, Seattle may be out too | 9 p.m. ET - MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Like Atlanta and Toronto, it might be over for the Sounders too. But it will really be over if they don’t pick up three points today against one of the league’s worst teams. What a day in MLS when we might see Mortal Kombat-style fatalities for the seasons of three of the biggest teams in the league.

The Revs try to keep pace while NYCFC try to recover | 8 p.m. ET - MLS LIVE on ESPN+

New England can equal seventh-place Cincy on points with a win today. They will have played one game more, but any points dropped now could be disastrous. There’s a lot of good news for the Revs today though. Mainly that NYCFC have been one of the single worst teams in the league over the last month.

The Pigeons have lost five of their last six games and look a lot like the worst versions of other big teams that have struggled in recent MLS seasons. They’re allowing soft goals, they’re playing from behind and they aren’t creating clear-cut chances in the way they used to. They’re no so much stumbling over the finish line as they are skidding face first across it.

The other good news is that DP forward Giacomo Vrioni and dynamic midfielder Dylan Borrero are at least listed as questionable after missing time due to injury. Their return could provide a major boost.

The Revs certainly need it. They’ve failed to take three points in any of their last four games, three of which have been at home. Anything short of a win today would make a critical homestand a failure. And it may just cost them a playoff spot.

LAFC takes on RSL | 10:30 p.m. ET - MLS LIVE on ESPN+

In a game that might be decided on who can win the most 50/50 balls, we may just find out a lot about LAFC’s mindset heading into their final few games of the regular season and a lot about how the Supporters’ Shield race might shake out. LAFC have lost three in a row.