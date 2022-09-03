New York Red Bulls sign defender Hassan Ndam

“We are happy to bring Hassan back into the first team,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release. “His familiarity with the club and our system will allow him to step in and help the team as the season continues.”

Ndam joins from New York Red Bulls II, their second squad that competes in the USL Championship. The 23-year-old previously spent 2017-18 with the Red Bulls’ first team, featuring in two league matches (91 minutes played).

The New York Red Bulls have signed center back Hassan Ndam to an MLS contract, the club announced Saturday.

NEWS: We have signed defender Hassan Ndam to an MLS contract. Welcome back, Hassan!

The Cameroon native was picked by FC Cincinnati in the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft, though never played in MLS for the Orange & Blue.

In lower domestic leagues, Ndam has played for Charlotte Independence, Miami FC and Orange County SC as well.

“We are excited to have Hassan join the group,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “We were happy with what he has done with Red Bulls II and are excited to see what he can bring to the team.”

Ndam is RBNY’s third defender signed this summer, joining center back Matt Nocita (SuperDraft) and fullback Kyle Duncan (loan from Belgium’s K.V. Oostende).

New York are on pace to book a 13th-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.