Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign defender Hassan Ndam

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

New York Red Bulls logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed center back Hassan Ndam to an MLS contract, the club announced Saturday.

Ndam joins from New York Red Bulls II, their second squad that competes in the USL Championship. The 23-year-old previously spent 2017-18 with the Red Bulls’ first team, featuring in two league matches (91 minutes played).

“We are happy to bring Hassan back into the first team,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release. “His familiarity with the club and our system will allow him to step in and help the team as the season continues.”

The Cameroon native was picked by FC Cincinnati in the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft, though never played in MLS for the Orange & Blue.

In lower domestic leagues, Ndam has played for Charlotte Independence, Miami FC and Orange County SC as well.

“We are excited to have Hassan join the group,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “We were happy with what he has done with Red Bulls II and are excited to see what he can bring to the team.”

Ndam is RBNY’s third defender signed this summer, joining center back Matt Nocita (SuperDraft) and fullback Kyle Duncan (loan from Belgium’s K.V. Oostende).

New York are on pace to book a 13th-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls Hassan Ndam

Related Stories

San Jose Earthquakes sign Peru defender Miguel Trauco
Tom Edwards departs New York Red Bulls, joins Barnsley
Slonina, Taty & more: Biggest outgoing transfers from MLS this summer
More News
More News
New York Red Bulls sign defender Hassan Ndam
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign defender Hassan Ndam
Your Saturday Kickoff: Which Week 29 games have the biggest playoff impact?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Which Week 29 games have the biggest playoff impact?
LAFC newcomer Denis Bouanga: I joined the “PSG of MLS”

LAFC newcomer Denis Bouanga: I joined the “PSG of MLS”
LAFC's Jose Cifuentes, reported Premier League transfer target: “Sky's the limit”

LAFC's Jose Cifuentes, reported Premier League transfer target: “Sky's the limit”
San Jose Earthquakes sign Peru defender Miguel Trauco
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Peru defender Miguel Trauco
USMNT: Gregg Berhalter issues striker warning for pre-World Cup window
Extratime

USMNT: Gregg Berhalter issues striker warning for pre-World Cup window
More News
Video
Video
Head Coaches Gonzalo Pineda & Giovanni Savarese Preview Portland vs. Atlanta
1:30

Head Coaches Gonzalo Pineda & Giovanni Savarese Preview Portland vs. Atlanta
Gerhard Struber, Jim Curtin, & Sean Nealis Preview New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
1:18

Gerhard Struber, Jim Curtin, & Sean Nealis Preview New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
Mukhtar v Driussi: Who will show off their MVP credentials? | Quicker Stats
0:47

Mukhtar v Driussi: Who will show off their MVP credentials? | Quicker Stats
Why Orlando City’s late winner vs. Seattle Sounders was the right call
3:47
Instant Replay

Why Orlando City’s late winner vs. Seattle Sounders was the right call
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023