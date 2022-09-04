Emanuel Reynoso injury scare hangs over Minnesota United’s lopsided loss

But an injury scare to star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso complicated matters, as the No. 10 went down in the 24th minute clutching his ankle and played through evident discomfort before being subbed off in the 62nd minute.

"He went over on his ankle again, which is not ideal because it’s been lingering for a few weeks now," Heath said postgame. "The one thing that we don’t like doing is Rey playing on a Saturday and not really doing an awful lot [during the week] and then being available for the following week. He’s better when he’s training hard and working with the group. We’ll see how he is tomorrow but it’s a little bit swollen again today.”