Your Saturday Kickoff: Why it's worth staying up late for tonight’s Matchday 18 slate

The Columbus Crew have acquired Ukrainian center back Yevhen Cheberko from Croatian top-flight side NK Osijek . The 25-year-old has signed through the 2026 MLS season. He won’t be eligible for selection until the league’s Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 5. A visa process needs to unfold as well.

Back at it. A whole bunch of games today and two more to come on Sunday. Check the full schedule here.

LA Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández suffered a torn right ACL in their midweek US Open Cup defeat at Real Salt Lake. While he's yet to undergo knee surgery and a recovery timeline wasn't provided, the 35-year-old Mexican star likely is out for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season. He had one goal and one assist through nine league games (seven starts) this year. With Chicharito out long-term, LA's main striker becomes Serbian international Dejan Joveljić. Any Secondary Transfer Window replacements may be limited, as the club faces sanctions where they can't add players from abroad (but can from within MLS).

Another full weekend of actual soccer. Just in time for you to take a moment off from actively considering selling your kidney so you can afford to see Inter Miami in September. It’s mostly a quiet weekend, but sometimes those turn into the best weekends of the year. I’d keep an eye on these things in particular…

These games won’t necessarily have wide-ranging consequences or anything, but they’re definitely the two best games of the day on paper. For those of y’all who need to stay up to take them in, I’d drink an extra coffee or two to make it happen.

At 10:30 pm ET tonight you can flip back and forth between the exact same game happening 1,000 miles away on the west coast. San Jose host Philadelphia, Vancouver host FC Cincinnati, and you can you use the same words to describe everything about both games. You’ve got one of the East’s best going up against a Western Conference opponent that is definitely an Audi MLS Cup Playoff team, but still feels like it has a few steps to go before becoming a true contender. It should even look somewhat the same stylistically. Just change the colors and the setting.

Down. Bad.

NYCFC and New England could desperately use a win against beatable teams. NYCFC especially. The Pigeons have all of two points from their last 21 available while the Revs have two from their last 15.

The good news for New England though is they’ve played well enough over the course of the season to keep themselves in fourth place despite a few missteps. They should really get back on track tonight against Inter Miami. I’ll actually start worrying a bit about them though if they don’t.

NYCFC, on the other hand, probably should be slamming the panic button. The results have been miserable. They can’t score. And they just lost DP center back Thiago Martins for the next two months after he underwent knee surgery. If New England actually don’t get right against Inter Miami tonight, there’s a legitimate chance NYCFC finish the weekend in last place in the East. It’s kind of a whole nightmare.