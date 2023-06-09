Columbus Crew sign Ukrainian center back Yevhen Cheberko

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have acquired Ukrainian center back Yevhen Cheberko from Croatian top-flight side NK Osijek, the club announced Friday morning.

The 25-year-old has signed through the 2026 MLS season. He won’t be eligible for selection until the league’s Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 5. A visa process needs to unfold as well.

Cheberko has played roughly 120 games combined in the Croatian and Ukranian first divisions for NK Osijek and FC Zorya Luhansk, plus featured in the Austrian Bundesliga for LASK. He’s earned one cap for Ukraine’s senior side, appearing in an October 2020 friendly against France.

"Yevhen is a talented player with a high ceiling who will help solidify the core of our backline and provide more tactical flexibility," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. "Yevhen has a nice balance of defensive and offensive attributes in his game and will be a welcomed addition during the summer transfer window.