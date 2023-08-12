Your Saturday Kickoff: Making a case for each Leagues Cup semifinalist

Philadelphia will host Inter Miami and Monterrey will take on Nashville. Games are set for Tuesday. You can check out the full schedule here . And remember, the top three teams in the tournament get a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup (FKA CCL).

The semifinals are set. The four teams remaining are one win away from a CCC spot and two wins away from a Leagues Cup title (and a whole bunch of cash). Before we get there though, we have to talk about last night.

So, did we learn anything: Just another moment of reassurance that what we’re seeing in Miami is very real and very sustainable. Charlotte were never in this. Not even remotely. They had an objectively good run to get to this point, but they didn’t have a chance in this one. Miami’s biggest challenge yet is waiting for them in Philly now.

Meanwhile, a solid run from the Loons comes to an end. They’ll return to MLS below the playoff line, but Bebelo Reynoso and Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s performances in this tournament should have them feeling good about their chances to get over the finish line.

So, did we learn anything: Nashville’s gradual shift toward a team that isn’t simply about grinding out 1-0 wins has reached a new level during this tournament. They’ve scored 13 times in five games so far and new DP forward Sam Surridge already has two goals in limited minutes. They look confident on the ball and the “Hany’s down there somewhere” game model seems to be slowly evaporating. It’s a great sign for their final stretch of games and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. It’s a decent sign for their chances against Monterrey, but no one should feel confident for any reason against Rayados right now.

What happened?: A 34th-minute red card opened the floodgates for Nashville. They didn’t even need the DPs to get involved in the scoring until things were virtually wrapped up.

What happened?: Querétaro put up a heckuva fight and Ángel Sepúlveda’s 65th-minute goal featured an outstanding finish, but the Union were too much to handle in the end. Like the very, very end. After both teams spent most of the game trying to out-Dark Arts each other, Querétaro went a step too far and earned a 90+7’ red card. That opened the window just enough for the Union and Chris Donovan to find a late winner with 101 minutes on the board.

So, did we learn anything: This whole game was a bar fight and it was wonderful to watch. Pure Concacaf. The Union handle themselves so well in those situations, though. Even when they were without all three DPs at the end of this one, they were still pushing for a goal and brushing off (almost) every attempt from Querétaro to fluster them.