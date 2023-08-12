Lionel Messi raises “expectations”: Inter Miami now Leagues Cup favorite?

There’s a different sort of gravity around so-called ‘big clubs,’ where every moment, every move, every word is amplified and scrutinized intensely. Gerardo “Tata” Martino knows plenty about such environments, having worked in several of them over his distinguished career, and now finds himself in another at Inter Miami CF .

“You can ask, you can question, you can debate,” he added, “but at the start of this tournament, there were 47 teams, and Miami, which is in the last place in [MLS], is in the semifinals. I think that speaks to a moment that, as a minimum, we have to have some expectations of being able to do something important.”

“It's a question that you love to use a lot; it generates some drama,” responded Tata with a knowing smile. “We will take responsibility for what we take responsibility for. There are no coaches in any team that don't have to assume that risk.

Isn’t it true, Martino was asked by one cheeky journalist in Spanish, that if you don't finish the tournament in first place, the fault will be yours, that it will be seen as a failure?

Speaking to a packed room of reporters in the postgame press conference, Martino was grilled about a surreal range of topics, from Miami’s order of penalty-kick takers (to the surprise of many, Josef Martínez , not Messi, took, and converted, IMCF’s first-half spot-kick) to the ongoing wildfires in Hawai’i to his team’s drastic glow-up from MLS bottom dwellers to Leagues Cup favorites.

All the signs were present on Friday night as the Herons cruised to a dominant 4-0 Leagues Cup quarterfinal win over Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium, with Lionel Messi scoring again, as he has in every game since his arrival in South Florida, for a total of eight goals and three assists in five matches to date.

Messi has built his legend on making the incredible seem normal, and he’s doing it again with a team that was being mocked and scorned – and defeated – with steady regularity just a few weeks ago. After going more than a month without a victory before his and his old friend Sergio Busquets’ July arrival, the Herons are 5W-0L-0D since the GOAT's debut, with 17 goals scored and six conceded.

It’s not just Messi’s productivity or his stardom: He’s Miami’s fulcrum in nearly all phases of the game, and beyond.

“The truth is that beyond the collective effort of the team, we're also here because of what he has offered in these last five games,” said Martino. “And not only but what he gives, but what he generates for [his teammates]. There's a great confidence in the rest of the players playing with him.