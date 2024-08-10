Your Saturday Kickoff: Leagues Cup Round of 16 is locked in

Did you expect anything different? The Crew came into Leagues Cup fresh and ready to remind everyone yet again they’re one of the best teams in MLS, and maybe the best team in this competition. They even got new wingback DeJuan Jones and new midfield signing Dylan Chambost in on the act for the first time last night. Should we even be surprised they both scored in their first minutes of play with this team? The Crew, yet again, might have found players who can make an immediate impact in their system. They’re somehow getting better.