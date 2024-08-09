CF Montréal acquire Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC

Additionally, Marshall-Rutty has signed a contract extension with Montréal through the 2027 season, along with a club option for 2028.

In exchange for the 20-year-old, Toronto receive $850,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next season.

Change of scenery

Marshall-Rutty is Toronto's youngest-ever signing at age 15. The homegrown standout departs with 1g/5a in 73 MLS appearances since debuting in 2020.

Marshall-Rutty awaits his senior debut with Canada. In 2021 at age 16, now-Toronto coach John Herdman made him the youngest-ever call-up in CanMNT history.

"Everyone at TFC would like to thank Jahkeele for his service to our club, dating back to his days in our academy system. He is a talented young man with a great spirit that will be missed around the training facility," Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release.

"We understand Jahkeele's desire for more guaranteed playing time, and with our depth at his position with our current roster, it is difficult for us to deliver that. Our ultimate goal is to transform the first team into a perennial contender and this comprehensive transaction will accelerate our ability to improve our roster in ways we have not been afforded the last 12 months.