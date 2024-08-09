CF Montréal acquire Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- MTL receive: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
- TOR receive: Up to $1.3m GAM, sell-on fee
CF Montréal have acquired wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Canadian Classique rival Toronto FC, the clubs announced Friday.
In exchange for the 20-year-old, Toronto receive $850,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next season.
Toronto could receive another $400k in conditional GAM and retain a sell-on fee of Marshall-Rutty’s next transfer.
Additionally, Marshall-Rutty has signed a contract extension with Montréal through the 2027 season, along with a club option for 2028.
Change of scenery
Marshall-Rutty is Toronto's youngest-ever signing at age 15. The homegrown standout departs with 1g/5a in 73 MLS appearances since debuting in 2020.
Marshall-Rutty awaits his senior debut with Canada. In 2021 at age 16, now-Toronto coach John Herdman made him the youngest-ever call-up in CanMNT history.
"Everyone at TFC would like to thank Jahkeele for his service to our club, dating back to his days in our academy system. He is a talented young man with a great spirit that will be missed around the training facility," Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release.
"We understand Jahkeele's desire for more guaranteed playing time, and with our depth at his position with our current roster, it is difficult for us to deliver that. Our ultimate goal is to transform the first team into a perennial contender and this comprehensive transaction will accelerate our ability to improve our roster in ways we have not been afforded the last 12 months.
"A strong academy system is a key component of any championship strategy, and this trade is an example of how our academy will benefit the club's future. We wish Jahkeele well as he embraces this next phase in his growth, not only as a player but as a person."
Zooming out
Marshall-Rutty is Montréal's second trade acquisition of the summer after midfielder Caden Clark arrived from Minnesota United FC. In the winter, starting wingbacks Raheem Edwards (from LA Galaxy) and Ruan (from D.C. United) also joined via the intra-league market.
At Toronto, Marshall-Rutty vied for playing time alongside several veterans – including Richie Laryea, Federico Bernardeschi and new signing Henry Wingo.
In 2024, both Eastern Conference clubs chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. Entering the final stretch, Toronto are on course in eighth place (30 points) and Montréal are below the line in 11th place (27 points).
