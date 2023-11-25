Your Saturday Kickoff: How the Eastern Conference Semifinals will likely play out

We’re back. And it’s win or go home now. The Eastern Conference Semifinals start with Orlando City hosting Columbus at 5:30 pm ET followed by FC Cincinnati hosting Philadelphia at 8 pm ET . The Western Conference joins the party tomorrow. Each game is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

I want to be very clear. I mean this as a compliment. Orlando City are going to try and ruin everyone’s good time tonight. They’ve spent the last two weeks hearing all about how Columbus play beautiful soccer. “Beauty” and “art” are subjective though, right?

The majority of neutrals are going to tune in to watch the Crew attempt to be on the front foot, pinging the ball around and sending their front three of Cucho Hernández, Diego Rossi and Alexandru Matan into space. I get it. Totally fair. But there’s something equally intoxicating in Orlando City’s quest to bully Columbus into abandoning a pursuit of art.

Orlando have their moments in attack. They do. I don’t want anyone to think I’m trying to portray them as anti-soccer. It’s more that they’re anti-anything they didn’t explicitly decide to do and they’re going to be very angry if you disagree with how they’ve determined this match can and should be played. To simplify it a bit: They’re freaking mean.

That starts in midfield. A lot has been made of the Lions’ offseason, but don’t overlook a roster move that came in August last season. The Lions got Wilder Cartagena on loan, paired him next to U22 signing César Araújo and started to take control of games.

Tonight (and really the rest of the way if they advance), they’ll face one of the few midfield pairings that can go blow for blow with them. Darlington Nagbe and Aidan Morris go about their business in a different, but equally effective way that should present a war of contrasting styles in midfield. The Crew skew towards impressionism while Orlando lean towards brutalism. That contrast paints a picture of a match that will likely be decided by whichever pairing has a more noticeable impact.