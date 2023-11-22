FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union anticipate "battle" between MLS Cup contenders

Now, as if written in a script, the two clubs that have so much in common will square off at TQL Stadium in Saturday’s Eastern Conference Semifinals (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ). Adding to the drama, the clash will be a rematch of a 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinal that Philadelphia, then the East’s No. 1 seed, won 1-0 . This time, though, Cincinnati host as the East's top seed.

And since settling on their respective styles of play, both teams have been dominant – six straight playoff trips for Philly and a Supporters’ Shield in 2020, two straight playoff trips for Cincy and a Supporters’ Shield in 2023.

Both teams employ an intense but controlled press that forces opponents into errant passes – each side finished top seven in the league in interceptions and recoveries.

Both teams struggled to find consistency in their first MLS seasons – Philadelphia making one Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in their first six tries (2010-15) and Cincinnati finishing dead last in the overall table in their first three years (2019-21).

“I think they high press like us," veteran Union center back Jack Elliott told MLSsoccer.com of the two teams' similarities. "Their forwards are strong and get to the ball quickly. So it does mirror us a little bit, which I think is good for us because we've been doing it longer.”

Intensity rises

If Philadelphia are the proverbial older brother of the matchup, then it’s clear where Cincinnati got their inspiration. Both Cincy’s head coach (Pat Noonan; the 2023 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year) and general manager (Chris Albright) honed their craft for years in assistant roles with the Union, so there should be few surprises in store when the two sides face off, especially when it comes to a heightened level of physicality.

“I don't think there's necessarily bad blood, but when it gets that physical, obviously it can lead to tension, and you know things can happen and can over blow sometimes,” said Elliott, who was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card in stoppage time when the two teams played last in September.

That red card – one of 12 total cards given in the match – came when Elliott had to commit a tactical foul to slow down Brandon Vazquez, one of a few big-bodied strikers for Cincinnati who takes pride in doing the inglorious scrapping that may not show up in the boxscore, but can definitely contribute to wins.