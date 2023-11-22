Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: "Aggressive" styles collide in Conference Semifinal

Both Oscar Pareja and Wilfried Nancy use the word “aggressive” to describe the stylistic model of their opponents in Saturday's Eastern Conference Semifinal at Exploria Stadium (5:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), and with good reason.

“In Columbus, you can see that initiative to be more aggressive. I guess that sometimes they need to defend too, and now our initiative is just to create a way where we can make them worry about defending, too. So we'll see.”

“It’s a very good team with a great coach as well. I know his way since he was coaching Montréal before,” Pareja told MLSsoccer.com in a one-on-one conversation this week. “I always say the game is a story of proposals and risk. So you have an initiative and you have to know that your initiative can have a lot at risk, or may not have much of a risk. But that's the decision. Sometimes it's more bold, it’s bolder.

Open and progressive under Nancy’s swashbuckling possession system, the Crew led MLS in both goals (67, one ahead of Atlanta United ) and open-play expected goals (50.33, and it wasn't particularly close) during the regular season. Paced by three tallies from star striker Cucho Hernández , they have also been the postseason’s most prolific scorers with eight goals in their three games vs. Atlanta in Round One, where Nancy notably declared that he tells his players “the scoreboard is not important” compared to their execution of his expansive game model.

Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew might be the irresistible-force-meets-immovable-object matchup of these Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. A clash of arguably the best-remaining defense vs. the best-remaining attack, one of the league’s most ideologically uncompromising coaches facing off with perhaps its most pragmatic.

“It's important that we recognize ourselves, that we have been more mature,” said Pareja, “not just in this series of playoffs against Nashville , but I think during the season where we have key moments where we needed to resolve those games. And some of them were away, against clubs that were ahead of us. In those games, we show that we can do it. So it gave us credibility among ourselves, it gave us confidence. Now the playoff game, managing the games the way we did against Nashville, it just gives us more confidence still.”

A run to last year’s US Open Cup trophy built belief, and the group has methodically consolidated that progress in 2023.

The Lions, meanwhile, tied for fifth-fewest goals conceded during the regular season (39) and are the only team in the playoffs yet to concede a goal, anchored by the world-class shotstopping of Peruvian international goalkeeper Pedro Gallese . That ruggedness is fueled by the street smarts of their large corps of South Americans, including Pareja himself, a Colombian international during his playing days.

Rematch for the ages

Pareja’s teams have played some flowing soccer over the years, particularly the FC Dallas side that won a Supporters’ Shield-US Open Cup double in 2016. But this OCSC side have been the epitome of canny control and combativeness, particularly at home, where they haven’t lost a match since April.

“We're going to play in Orlando and we know that they are really aggressive. This is the way they play,” Nancy told reporters last week. “It's going to be a good exercise for us to play our football, and to be calm. Intense, but calm. Because we know that the game's going to be really difficult over there.”

If previous meetings are anything to go by, Saturday evening could well serve up a barnburner – regardless of how much Orlando might wish to keep things tight. Back on Sept. 16, the Crew came as close as anyone to breaking the Lions’ seven-month unbeaten run at Exploria, producing a trademark display of full-throttle attacking play that had them ahead 3-1 after 69 minutes.

Yet even a 3.9 expected-goals performance could not bag them a positive road result.

“What I know is, we did a really good game over there,” recalled Nancy last week, “and yes, the last 20 minutes, 15 minutes, we were not able to keep the rhythm of the game.”

The ‘Cardiac Cats’ stunned Nancy & Co. with a fierce flurry of three goals in the final stages, two of them off set pieces, the final one arriving deep into injury time as their home faithful erupted. A strong contender for most entertaining game of the season, the 4-3 Lions win hinged on a hydration break in which Pareja rallied his troops after star winger Facundo Torres had cut the deficit to 3-2.