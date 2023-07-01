Your Saturday Kickoff: How FC Cincinnati can all but end the Supporters’ Shield race tonight

Update your preferences to get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox. We'll send you everything you need to know as the Argentine legend prepares to join Inter Miami CF this summer.

Y’all know the drill at this point. Another full Saturday of MLS on the way. You’re welcome.

The Portland Timbers have signed center back Miguel Araujo from Dutch side FC Emmen. The 28-year-old Peruvian international joins through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026. He will be eligible to debut once the league's Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 5.

Austin FC have hired Rodolfo Borrell as their new sporting director. Borrell joins the Texas club after serving as assistant manager at Manchester City. The Barcelona, Spain, native first joined Manchester City as their global technical director in 2014 before becoming an assistant to legendary first-team manager Pep Guardiola in 2016.

As always, it’s a stacked weekend in MLS. Here are two big storylines - one in each conference - to keep an eye on.

The game of the weekend is, of course, FC Cincinnati hosting the New England Revolution. The top teams in the Supporters’ Shield standings will meet at TQL Stadium tonight at 7:30 pm ET. And there’s a chance by about 10:30 pm ET, the Supporters’ Shield race could be something close to wrapped.

That’s a bit dramatic on my end, but stay with me. If Cincy win tonight - a genuine possibility considering, ya know, they’ve won every single game at home this season - they’ll have 46 points with 14 games to go. Which… real quick, dear God, they’re basically above the final Audi MLS Cup Playoff line and we’re a little over halfway through the season. They could just quit and still make the playoffs. Anyway: 46 points, 14 games left.

If Nashville lose or draw tonight against D.C. United - a genuine possibility since D.C. thumped FC Cincinnati last week and, like we keep telling you, they’re actually a pretty good soccer team - and if Philly lose or draw with Atlanta - a genuine possibility because MLS - then the weekend will close with FC Cincinnati 10 points out in front of the next-closest team. At that point, we’re looking at a combination of a total nosedive from Cincy and heckuva run from one of the many teams behind them to even make this close.

Say Cincy plummet to a rate of 1 point per game over their last 14 games. They’d end the year with 60 points. That would mean the Revs would need to stay at a 1.71 points per-game pace the rest of the way just to catch up. That’s if Cincy suddenly turn into Toronto for the rest of the season.

Let’s say Cincy drop to a more realistic, Seattle/Atlanta level of 1.45 points per game. They’d end the year with 66 points. The Revs would need 30 points over the last 14 games to catch up, a 2021 Revs-esque rate of 2.14 points per game.