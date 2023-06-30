Vote now to decide the 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain!

Who will captain the 2023 MLS All-Stars when they meet Arsenal on July 19 in Washington, D.C.? Let your voice be heard.

Voting for the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan is underway, with the following four finalists selected as part of the MLS All-Star fan voting process:

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta

D.C. United striker Christian Benteke

St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman

The voting window will remain open from June 30 through 12 pm ET on Saturday, July 8. Fans are encouraged to vote here or via the MLS App, and can share their pick on social media.

The chosen captain will wear a custom armband designed by local Washington D.C. artist, MasPaz, during the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. The armband is unique to the match and celebrates fans that add spice to the game and their communities.