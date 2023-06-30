Minnesota United sign midfielder Emmanuel Iwe from MLS NEXT Pro

“The first time that we saw [Emmanuel] Iwe, the first thing that stood out was his pace – he’s incredibly athletic, he’s really quick," Loons head coach Adrian Heath said in a release.

"... I think we always recognized that there was a lot of potential there and I think he started to realize some of that potential. We feel as though now he’s put himself in a spot where he’s deserved this opportunity to have an MLS contract, come onto the roster, and now let’s go from here. This is just the beginning."