Your Saturday Kickoff: Here comes the Decision Day drama!

We made it. This is the end. Check out the full schedule for the final day of the regular season here.

Let’s finish this. Here’s what to keep an eye on today.

The top spot in the West

All the Galaxy need to do is earn a point against Houston. Unfortunately for LA, Houston have the talent and style of play to make that a difficult task. If the Galaxy lose, all LAFC need to do to clinch the top spot in the West is beat a San Jose side that does not have the talent and the style of play to make that difficult. At least on paper. Honestly, the funniest outcome by far is the Galaxy losing and San Jose somehow saving the day. Then again, you could convince me the Quakes might start kicking the ball in their own goal if they know for sure they could ruin the Galaxy’s big day.

The MLS points record

All it’s going to take is a win over a New England side that has nothing to play for. Neither do the Herons technically, but they might still run out Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez for a few minutes. Don’t plan your whole day around it, but definitely check in to see if Miami are set to make history.

The final home playoff spot in the West

If New York City FC pull off a win against CF Montréal, they have a shot at the final home playoff spot in the East. Whether they get it or not is up to Orlando City. The Lions can clinch that last spot with a win. If they draw and NYCFC get a win, things could potentially (hilariously) get a little murkier. If NYCFC beat Montréal by three and also manage to equal Orlando on goals scored - they’re four behind entering today - then they’ll be equal with Orlando on points, wins, goal differential and goals scored. The next tiebreaker would be “fewest disciplinary points,” which… no one really seems to know who actually has an advantage there if it comes down to it. I… have never prayed for anything harder.

So, yeah. Could get real weird. It’s probably just Orlando taking care of business in the end, but still, we have to dare to dream around here.

The final two Wild Card spots in the East

Two of CF Montréal, D.C. United, Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United will occupy the Wild Card spots in the East by the end of the day. There are a ton of different scenarios here, but the bottom line is Montréal and D.C. are in the driver’s seat. They both just need a point to make the playoffs. Montréal face NYCFC and D.C. face Charlotte. Getting points from those teams isn’t a straightforward task.

Philly and Atlanta don’t have it easy either. In addition to needing help elsewhere, Philly will be facing FC Cincinnati while Atlanta have to go down to central Florida to face a red-hot Orlando City side. None of these four teams are favored today. But this is MLS and it’s Decision Day. The most surprising outcome would be a straightforward one where Montréal and D.C. take care of business and keep this boring.

The final Wild Card spot in the West

It’s up to Minnesota and Vancouver to sort this one out. The Whitecaps need a win and they need Minnesota to drop points to have a shot at pulling themselves out of eighth. Keep in mind: the Loons have a plus-two advantage in goal differential right now.