Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Seattle make it a rivalry again with the Timbers?

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G will return as the best in MLS take on Arsenal FC in the annual skills competition. Here’s what you need to know. And while you’re thinking about the All-Star Game, take a look at the week’s event schedule as well.

You ponder on that and I’ll go ahead and let you know what to keep an eye on this weekend.

That hasn’t been a given at all as of late. Seattle have lost four of their last six and have started to set off some alarm bells for folks who were concerned that last year’s post-CCL struggles might not have been a flash in the pan. It’s not “miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs a second straight year” bad or anything. They’re still technically at the top of the conference. But it’s clear Seattle aren’t living up to their potential right now. Does today send them spiraling even further? Do they finally get it together against a Timbers team off to one of their worst starts ever and get back on track? Or do the Timbers use Seattle as a springboard again and make this rivalry even more one-sided?

Schmetzer’s involvement in this rivalry goes all the way back to 1980. Back when both teams played in NASL and a teenaged Schmetzer joined the Sounders for the first time. It’s an especially big deal for him. And it’s easy to imagine a week of preparation that’s been downright terrifying for Seattle players. He probably didn’t make them run wind sprints every time they smiled or anything, but it’s easy to imagine he did. The looming threat of awakening the most advanced evolution of Angry Schmetzer and turning him into Ultra War Metal Angry Schmetzer had to have put Seattle players on edge this week. But are they going to show up?

“At 1-0, we have to have that killer instinct against a team that's beat us three games in a row, that's had our number at their place,” Schmetzer said. “Stick the knife in, kill the game. I don't give a s---t if it was the second goal or extended possession.”

“It doesn't feel like a rivalry. After the game, some of our staff members, there's everybody talking, laughing. It's like another loss. It's not another loss. It's against the Timbers. We have to get back this – all of us have to get back to understanding that this is a rivalry,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said.

The Sounders have lost four straight to Portland. Portland now lead the MLS edition of the rivalry in wins, 19-17. The last game saw Seattle go up 1-0 then capitulate after Dairon Asprilla’s bicycle kick in the 71st minute set Portland rolling to a 4-1 win. This rivalry has been all Timbers since Aug. 2021 and some folks are officially fed up with it.

Add another manager to the pile. Inter Miami are the latest team to try and get the new manager bounce. Phil Neville is out and a brand new era of… something begins. It’s frankly going to have to be a heckuva new manager bounce to make up for the roster in place. Even more so with Jean Mota and Gregore still out long-term. Like, truly special. I don’t know who can come in and fix this right now. Inter Miami’s chief soccer officer and sporting director, Chris Henderson, seems to think that someone can come in though and make the team… better at… finishing… or something?

“We've had some injuries that have affected results, but we have a competitive team, we have a team good enough to be winning these games. There's top players up top that need to be finishing goals,” Henderson said.

“ … The staff, the front office, the players, the coaches and players have to give a little bit more and be a little more clinical. If you look at our results, many 1-0 losses. I would say all but two, so we're in these games. But when we get chances we have to finish.”

That’s an answer that, to be very frank again, only makes sense if you have a manager lined up that you really, really want in and you needed an excuse to move on from the current guy. No MLS manager is overcoming your two best midfielders and two of your best players by a significant amount going down long term. They’re just not.