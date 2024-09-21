Your Saturday Kickoff: Are LA Galaxy at risk of losing top spot in West?

Happy matchday to you and yours. We only have a few left, so cherish it while you can. Here’s today’s schedule.

If I believe in the watchgridometer maybe the watchgridometer believes in me too

The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. We have reached the point in the season where games carry a “playoffocity” score, too. 50/50 means a win or go-home game on Decision Day.

Sometimes, you want the best, and you get it.

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 41/50

Playoffocity Score: 37/50

Orlando City handled their test against Charlotte midweek with ease. They’re now sitting fourth in the East and are the only team outside of the conference’s top three in any kind of consistently positive form. However…

They still have a lot to prove. That win against Charlotte midweek might be their signature win of the season. Charlotte have looked awful for the last few games and are in danger of falling into a Wild Card spot. It’s the Lions’ only win against a team currently above eighth place in their conference.

So. Yeah. Columbus are a whole different kind of challenge. One the Lions haven’t been up for this year. But this is a team with a ton of confidence now and maybe the East’s best hope at disrupting the conference’s top three come playoff time. A win for Orlando tonight would change some narratives.

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 48/50

Playoffocity Score: 44/50

Please make sure your helmet and seatbelt are both securely fastened before this one.

RSL’s high-flying attack going head-to-head with Portland’s even higher-flying attack led by one the most productive attacking trios we’ve seen in MLS should result in constant “call the cops on your neighbors for shooting them off so close to your house”-level fireworks.

On top of that, there are real stakes. RSL have found a way into second place in the West and the Timbers are still within touching distance of a home playoff spot despite being stuck in eighth right now.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; TSN, RDS 2 | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 40/50

Playoffocity Score: 44/50

The Galaxy aren’t out of the woods yet. They’re still sitting alone at the top of the West, but Wednesday’s loss to Portland kept the door open for teams like RSL, LAFC and… Vancouver?

Look, the Whitecaps are a long way away, but they have two games in hand on the Galaxy. Wins in those two games would put them three points behind the Galaxy at the 30-game mark. A late run to the top is improbable, but it’s not out of the question. The ‘Caps have to win tonight though.