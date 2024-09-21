Your Saturday Kickoff: Are LA Galaxy at risk of losing top spot in West?

Soccer
Happy matchday to you and yours. We only have a few left, so cherish it while you can. Here’s today’s schedule.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more.
The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. We have reached the point in the season where games carry a “playoffocity” score, too. 50/50 means a win or go-home game on Decision Day.
Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 41/50
Playoffocity Score: 37/50
Orlando City handled their test against Charlotte midweek with ease. They’re now sitting fourth in the East and are the only team outside of the conference’s top three in any kind of consistently positive form. However…
They still have a lot to prove. That win against Charlotte midweek might be their signature win of the season. Charlotte have looked awful for the last few games and are in danger of falling into a Wild Card spot. It’s the Lions’ only win against a team currently above eighth place in their conference.
So. Yeah. Columbus are a whole different kind of challenge. One the Lions haven’t been up for this year. But this is a team with a ton of confidence now and maybe the East’s best hope at disrupting the conference’s top three come playoff time. A win for Orlando tonight would change some narratives.
Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 48/50
Playoffocity Score: 44/50
Please make sure your helmet and seatbelt are both securely fastened before this one.
RSL’s high-flying attack going head-to-head with Portland’s even higher-flying attack led by one the most productive attacking trios we’ve seen in MLS should result in constant “call the cops on your neighbors for shooting them off so close to your house”-level fireworks.
On top of that, there are real stakes. RSL have found a way into second place in the West and the Timbers are still within touching distance of a home playoff spot despite being stuck in eighth right now.
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; TSN, RDS 2 | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
Playoffocity Score: 44/50
The Galaxy aren’t out of the woods yet. They’re still sitting alone at the top of the West, but Wednesday’s loss to Portland kept the door open for teams like RSL, LAFC and… Vancouver?
Look, the Whitecaps are a long way away, but they have two games in hand on the Galaxy. Wins in those two games would put them three points behind the Galaxy at the 30-game mark. A late run to the top is improbable, but it’s not out of the question. The ‘Caps have to win tonight though.
The Galaxy need to win just to save everyone the confusion of them thumping LAFC for a half and following it up with back-to-back losses.
New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 2 pm ET
Watchability Score: 37/50
Playoffocity Score: 27/50
The Herons are really only playing for the points record now. They have to pick up 11 points over their last five games to do it. The bad news is one of those games is at Yankee Stadium. The good news is we’re having trouble keeping track of all the losing happening in New York right now. NYCFC are either the one on the eight-game winless streak or the one who’s won two of their last 15 in all comps. I’m pretty sure they’re the one with the eight-game winless streak, but it’s all kind of blending together to be honest. Either way, there have been a ton of opportunities for NYCFC to take control of the final home playoff spot in the East and they haven’t taken any of them. Maybe a big game will wake them up.
Colorado Rapids vs. Toronto FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
Playoffocity Score: 35/50
Toronto aren’t “good” but they do find a way to win games from time to time. A win could pull them out of a Wild Card spot. The Rapids are “good” but still found a way to get waxed by Sporting KC midweek. They need a bounceback here. They either get it or they fall out of a home playoff spot.
Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN | Sunday, 6:15 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
Playoffocity Score: 37/50
These two have identical records. However, the Union are in the final playoff spot in the East thanks to goal differential. It’s a true six-pointer and both teams are playing some of their best ball of the season. The Union especially. It could be fun and it carries some weight for those of us invested in the Wild Card spots.
Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 4 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
Playoffocity Score: 30/50
Charlotte have been so very bad with their new DPs in the lineup. It’s been genuinely astounding to see them not only go winless over the last three games, but losing to a couple of bad teams while doing it. They need this. Badly. They’re in real danger of falling into a Wild Card spot.
New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 22/50
Playoffocity Score: 33/50
My goodness, how thankful are the Red Bulls to see Atlanta United on the schedule twice in the next couple of weeks? The Red Bulls have won twice in their last 15 games in all competitions and desperately need to get back on track before the playoffs. Enter Atlanta, a team that straight up cannot beat them. The Five Stripes have one (1) regular season win against New York in their club’s existence.
CF Montréal vs. Chicago Fire FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 19/50
Playoffocity Score: 19/50
I mean, they could technically find a way into the playoffs.
Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
Playoffocity Score: 29/50
It will actually be interesting to see how Nashville look against Cincy. Nashville have been playing well… or at least have been playing with more entertainment value lately. It seems like some of B.J. Callaghan’s ideas are taking hold. Is that enough to challenge Cincy?
(Probably not, but still)
Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
Playoffocity Score: 28/50
A rivalry game that’s also a taking care of business game for Houston. They need to get it done against an uninspiring Austin side or risk falling into a Wild Card spot. A win though? A win could put them into a home playoff spot. The West is weird.
FC Dallas vs. LAFC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
Playoffocity Score: 27/50
LAFC haven’t won any of their last four MLS games. Their shot at finishing at the top of the West has all but slipped away, and now their chance at finishing in a home playoff spot is coming into question too. It would take something spectacular for them to fall that far, but they’re not playing well right now. There’s at least concern about their ability to look their best come playoff time.
Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 20/50
Playoffocity Score: 22/50
Minnesota have a considerable edge for the final Wild Card spot. A bad loss here to an SKC side that thumped Colorado midweek would potentially put that edge in danger.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis CITY SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 15/50
Playoffocity Score: 1/50
Only one of these teams is technically mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.
