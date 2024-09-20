Matchday 34: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

With just five matchdays remaining until the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, it's now or never for clubs to make their move.

NYCFC were routed 5-1 by Philadelphia at home on Wednesday, and are winless in their past eight matches. Can Nick Cushing's side play spoiler and start a late-season climb towards a home playoff spot?

Lionel Messi 's return has already paid dividends for Inter Miami, logging three goal contributions (2g/1a) in last week's 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union . Messi then made a 29-minute substitute appearance in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Atlanta United .

Inter Miami will look to maintain their Supporters' Shield-leading pace as they visit a New York City FC side looking for a bounce-back result at Yankee Stadium.

Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

There are heavy Western Conference playoff implications in this rivalry matchup, as Houston look to solidify their positioning and Austin seek to climb above the line.

The Dynamo are seventh in the West, only two points behind the Colorado Rapids for a top-four spot. While Héctor Herrera recovers from a hamstring strain, DP striker Ezequiel Ponce has scored in three of Houston's last four matches.