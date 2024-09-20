Matchday

Matchday 34: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

MLSsoccer staff

With just five matchdays remaining until the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, it's now or never for clubs to make their move.

Matchday 34 features a full slate, highlighted by Inter Miami's continued Supporters' Shield race, an all-Texas showdown and a Western Conference bout with major playoff implications.

MATCH 
WHEN
WATCH
New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 2 pm ET
Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 4:00 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 7:30 pm ET
Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. LAFC
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 8:30 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Toronto FC
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 9:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 9:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, Sept. 21 - 10:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United
Sunday, Sept. 22 - 6:15 pm ET

Apple TV - FreeFS1, FOX Deportes; TSN


New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami will look to maintain their Supporters' Shield-leading pace as they visit a New York City FC side looking for a bounce-back result at Yankee Stadium.

Lionel Messi's return has already paid dividends for Inter Miami, logging three goal contributions (2g/1a) in last week's 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union. Messi then made a 29-minute substitute appearance in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Atlanta United.

NYCFC were routed 5-1 by Philadelphia at home on Wednesday, and are winless in their past eight matches. Can Nick Cushing's side play spoiler and start a late-season climb towards a home playoff spot?

Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC

There are heavy Western Conference playoff implications in this rivalry matchup, as Houston look to solidify their positioning and Austin seek to climb above the line.

The Dynamo are seventh in the West, only two points behind the Colorado Rapids for a top-four spot. While Héctor Herrera recovers from a hamstring strain, DP striker Ezequiel Ponce has scored in three of Houston's last four matches.

It's crunch time for Austin, who are four points behind ninth-place Minnesota United FC for the West's ninth and final postseason bid. Time is of the essence for marquee summer signing Osman Bukari, young homegrown Owen Wolff and more to step up.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The Galaxy might have seen their Supporters' Shield hopes derailed with Wednesday's 4-2 defeat at Portland. But they're still the frontrunner for the No. 1 seed in the West, especially as Marco Reus finds more chemistry with Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic.

The Whitecaps are unbeaten in four games and have striker Brian White back healthy. He scored in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Houston, offering more firepower alongside Ryan Gauld, new DP Stuart Armstrong and Fafà Picault.

LA are unbeaten at Dignity Sports Health Park this season (11W-0L-3D record), making this a good measuring stick for a Whitecaps side looking to prove their contender status.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday

