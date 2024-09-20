Matchday 34: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This Saturday during Matchday 34:
- Seven teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
- Two teams can be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention
Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Orlando win at Columbus AND Toronto lose at Colorado or...
- Orlando win at Columbus AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. D.C. AND Atlanta lose/draw at New York or...
- Orlando win at Columbus AND D.C. lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Nashville lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND New England lose/draw at Charlotte
New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New York win vs. Atlanta AND Philadelphia lose vs. D.C. AND Toronto lose at Colorado or...
- New York win vs. Atlanta AND Philadelphia lose vs. D.C. AND Montréal lose/draw vs. Chicago or...
- New York win vs. Atlanta AND Toronto lose at Colorado AND Montréal lose/draw vs. Chicago or...
- New York win vs. Atlanta AND D.C. lose at Philadelphia AND New England lose/draw at Charlotte AND Nashville lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal lose/draw vs. Chicago or...
- New York win vs. Atlanta AND D.C. lose at Philadelphia AND New England lose/draw at Charlotte AND Nashville lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Toronto lose at Colorado
- New York win vs. Atlanta AND New England draw at Charlotte AND Nashville lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Toronto lose at Colorado
Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Salt Lake win/draw vs. Portland or...
- Austin lose/draw vs. Houston
LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- LAFC win at Dallas or...
- LAFC draw at Dallas AND Austin lose/draw vs. Houston
Colorado will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Colorado win vs. Toronto or...
- Colorado draw vs. Toronto AND Austin lose/draw vs. Houston AND Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
- Austin lose vs. Houston AND Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC
Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Vancouver win at LA AND Austin lose/draw vs. Houston AND Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC
Houston will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Houston win at Austin AND Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC
Elimination Scenarios
Kansas City will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Kansas City lose vs. Minnesota
St. Louis will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- St. Louis lose at San Jose AND Minnesota win/draw at Kansas City or...
- St. Louis draw at San Jose AND Minnesota win at Kansas City