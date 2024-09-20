Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 34: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

24-Playoffs-Scenarios-COL
MLSsoccer staff

This Saturday during Matchday 34:

  • Seven teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
  • Two teams can be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention
Orlando City logo
Orlando City

Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Orlando win at Columbus AND Toronto lose at Colorado or...
  2. Orlando win at Columbus AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. D.C. AND Atlanta lose/draw at New York or...
  3. Orlando win at Columbus AND D.C. lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Nashville lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND New England lose/draw at Charlotte
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. New York win vs. Atlanta AND Philadelphia lose vs. D.C. AND Toronto lose at Colorado or...
  2. New York win vs. Atlanta AND Philadelphia lose vs. D.C. AND Montréal lose/draw vs. Chicago or...
  3. New York win vs. Atlanta AND Toronto lose at Colorado AND Montréal lose/draw vs. Chicago or...
  4. New York win vs. Atlanta AND D.C. lose at Philadelphia AND New England lose/draw at Charlotte AND Nashville lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal lose/draw vs. Chicago or...
  5. New York win vs. Atlanta AND D.C. lose at Philadelphia AND New England lose/draw at Charlotte AND Nashville lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Toronto lose at Colorado
  6. New York win vs. Atlanta AND New England draw at Charlotte AND Nashville lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Toronto lose at Colorado
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Salt Lake win/draw vs. Portland or...
  2. Austin lose/draw vs. Houston
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. LAFC win at Dallas or...
  2. LAFC draw at Dallas AND Austin lose/draw vs. Houston
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Colorado will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Colorado win vs. Toronto or...
  2. Colorado draw vs. Toronto AND Austin lose/draw vs. Houston AND Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
  3. Austin lose vs. Houston AND Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Vancouver win at LA AND Austin lose/draw vs. Houston AND Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC

Houston will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Houston win at Austin AND Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC
Elimination Scenarios
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Kansas City lose vs. Minnesota
St. Louis CITY SC logo
St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. St. Louis lose at San Jose AND Minnesota win/draw at Kansas City or...
  2. St. Louis draw at San Jose AND Minnesota win at Kansas City
