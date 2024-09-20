Alonso Martínez thrives after "very big change" at New York City FC

“I’m happy to be from this little piece of land,” Martínez told MLSsoccer.com this week. “It’s full of humble and hard-working people, with fishing really what people do for work on the island. The people there have always supported me.”

Isla Chira native Alonso Martínez has a dozen goals for New York City FC this year, becoming a regular starter for manager Nick Cushing’s squad and giving the club an important resource in front of goal as they push to secure an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs place.

The island nestled in the gulf between the body of Costa Rica and the little arm flexing out into the Pacific Ocean is home to only 4,000 people, many of them fishermen who put their lines into the water of the Gulf of Nicoya every day and earn their living from the day’s catch. So it is a surprise that the island’s most notable export, aside from all the fish, is finding his home in a city that lives fast, never sleeps and is home to 8.3 million.

Career year

While he’ll never reach the global star power of Messi, Martínez was already a celebrity on Isla Chira even when he started his career across the gulf with Puntarenas FC.

His fame only grew when he moved to Alajuelense, one of Costa Rica’s three ‘grandes,' and started earning youth national team call-ups. Still, two years living in Belgium and then arriving in NYC in the summer of 2023 required “a lot” of adaptation compared to life on the island. “It’s a very, very big change,” Martínez said.

Another adaptation this winter has fueled his breakout season. Martínez made just three substitute appearances, all as a winger, for NYCFC in 2023. Then in preseason, Cushing asked him to work more as a traditional central forward. He’d played there occasionally, but was much more likely to play wide or as an attacking midfielder. Still, he was ready to take on the challenge.

“I spoke with the manager and said I wanted the chance to be the team’s No. 9, to fight for that place,” Martínez said. “Then, I really took advantage of the chance.”

Right away, Martínez started bagging goals en route to a total that already is an individual record with games to spare. In his first MLS start, he scored NYCFC’s equalizer against Inter Miami at Chase Stadium, coming in from a wide position to match Luis Suárez’s goal earlier in the night. He scored again in April, but everything clicked in the summer. He notched a hat trick against the San Jose Earthquakes in a 5-1 victory, then had a double against CF Montréal heading into the Leagues Cup break.

“It’s a lot [different]” playing as a No. 9 vs. his previous role, Martínez said. “Now you have to be matching up against much stronger defenders up top, jump for balls in the air. I’ve managed it well even though there are really strong and tall defenders in this league. I think it’s been a good stretch, and it’s been a good adaptation period.”