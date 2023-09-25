Your Monday Kickoff: Will St. Louis CITY set an unbreakable record this season?

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Anyway, before we get ahead of ourselves, we still have a few things to discuss from this weekend. Let’s talk it out.

Hopefully, you enjoyed a weekend full of soccer. I wouldn’t call it the most exciting Matchday of the year, but we’ve only got three weekend Matchdays left. Take it all in while you can.

We don’t have to spend too much time saying “Cincy good! Lucho good!” but it’s worth repeating that Cincy are good and so is Lucho Acosta. They rolled over Charlotte in a 3-0 win on Saturday, and Acosta capped it off with the solo effort of the year when he picked the ball up at midfield and tortured Charlotte’s defenders for 50 yards or so before putting the ball in the back of the net.

Acosta is now tied for the lead in the Golden Boot race with 15 goals on the season. That’s in addition to his 12 assists, the fourth-highest mark in the league. Cincinnati have scored 50 times on the season and Acosta has directly contributed to 54% of those goals. That’s not quite as high a percentage as Hany Mukhtar’s (hilarious) count of 69.4%, but Acosta is contributing to more than half the goals on a Supporters’ Shield side instead of a good-but-not-great side with only 36 goals on the year. Basically what I’m saying is you didn’t need another reminder the MVP race is over, but you got one anyway.

More importantly, though, it seems like we should note the Garys have had the Shield basically wrapped for a while now but haven’t shown many signs of complacency. They could have started to look bored at any point over the last few weeks, and it would have been somewhat understandable. Maybe you can count the three-game winless streak that ended this weekend as something close to that, but they still showed up late in games to steal points from Philadelphia and CF Montréal in that stretch. And they seem to have gotten new DP striker Aaron Boupendza looking a little more comfortable. He’s scored twice over his last three appearances.

That’s bad news for anyone in the East who hoped Cincy might step off the gas with the Shield firmly in hand. Other runaway Shield winners will know sometimes it can be tough to get your foot back on the pedal when the playoffs come around. And yeah, maybe they won’t be at full blast for Toronto and New York over the next couple of weeks. But the good news is they have a matchup with Inter Miami waiting for them afterward.