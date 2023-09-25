Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Can Inter Miami really do this?

So Miami started four teenagers, apparently for the first time in club history, in the form of Benja Cremaschi , David Ruiz , Noah Allen (all academy kids) and Tomas Aviles . Due in part to all of that as well as the fact their hosts are one of the league’s top sides, currently running second in the Eastern Conference and third in the overall table, coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino arranged his side in a 5-3-2 formation designed to clog the middle of the park and shield the back three.

In almost any context, Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Orlando City , a nasty, savagely physical match with every ounce of the bad blood you’d expect from a Florida derby and then some, is a laudable result for IMCF. They took the pitch at Exploria Stadium without their “big three” of Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba due to (and depending on who you ask) a mix of injury and fatigue concerns, and also left Diego Gomez at home and gave Facundo Farias some rest with a place among the substitutes.

And it looks like that will hold true right up until the season finale.

Perhaps it should be no great surprise the opening lines from a long-running soap opera so aptly apply to the final weeks of Inter Miami ’s season. While the Herons have been kicking off almost exclusively at night lately, there are distinct parallels to daytime drama in the twists, turns, highs and lows of their 2023 campaign.

Florida Derby drama

Things got even more complicated as the match played out, as Aviles and his fellow center back Sergii Kryvtsov came off at halftime due to caution concerns and concussion protocol, respectively. Amid all those headwinds, it represented a massive breakthrough when Ruiz sniffed out the rebound to open the scoring after Pedro Gallese could only parry Josef Martinez’s shot in the 52nd minute.

Orlando’s response was ferocious, and Duncan McGuire’s 66th-minute equalizer a fair reward for their dominance down the stretch, with a final expected-goals tally of 1.4 to 0.7 underlining OCSC’s superiority in the final stages. The Lions have reason to rue their imperfect finishing, yet as their leader made clear, their efforts up to this point have earned them a cushion Miami can only envy.

“I told the players, there is no sense of frustration at all today. We're good. We're going on,” said Oscar Pareja. “Just look at the standings, look how the things are and how we gave us the opportunity to be in this position. And we still have two games at home and two games away.

“Miami will have their own problems and we'll see how they resolve it,” he later added when asked whether his club might prefer to extinguish the Herons’ postseason hopes. “Obviously this rivalry is growing and as it grows, we don't want it, but if we have them in playoffs, we will take them, there is no problem for us.”