Best ever?! St. Louis CITY tie MLS expansion record

Njabulo Blom - St. Louis CITY - goal celebration

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The best expansion team in MLS history?

St. Louis CITY SC strengthened their case Saturday night, clawing back a 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC to further cement their place in the MLS expansion club record books.

With the Matchday 34 result, head coach Bradley Carnell's team tied LAFC for the most wins (16) by an expansion team in their inaugural season in MLS history (excluding the shootout era).

João Klauss' thunderous header (64') and Njabulo Blom's top-corner curler (73') made the difference at Allianz Field, erasing a deficit caused by Teemu Pukki's penalty kick (48').

What now?

St. Louis, whose five-game season-opening win streak set the tone for their remarkable 2023 campaign, are now two wins away from surpassing LAFC's expansion-season points record (57; 2018 season). The Western Conference leaders have amassed 53 points (16W-10L-5D), and have three more matches to truly plant their flag:

  • Sept. 30 vs. Sporting Kansas City
  • Oct. 4 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Oct. 21 vs. Seattle Sounders FC

St. Louis are also guaranteed to compete in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and can soon lock up a No. 1 seed, ensuring home-field advantage at CITYPARK in the West portion of the postseason bracket (as well as possibly hosting MLS Cup on Dec. 9). Even more, a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot is within their grasp.

For a first-year club that began the regular season in late February with humble expectations, milestones keep on coming.

Your Sunday Kickoff: Atlanta & New England clinch playoff berths, only three spots left in the East
Your Sunday Kickoff: Atlanta & New England clinch playoff berths, only three spots left in the East
