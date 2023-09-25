Timbers are tearing it up, Cincinnati look dangerous again & more from Matchday 34

The first matchday of autumn brought with it the first official eliminations of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs race, as both Colorado and Toronto saw their seasons basically (and mercifully) come to an end.

Since every game had meaning this weekend – the top and the bottom are sorted, but everywhere else it’s a knife fight for position, or just to get in – let’s run through the whole slate:

At the other end of the table, FC Cincinnati more or less wrapped up the Supporters’ Shield while St. Louis pretty much wrapped up the West.

Remember when Garth Lagerwey was GM of the Seattle Sounders? They’d go shopping just about every summer, and just about every summer they’d come away with valuable new pieces who gave a turbo boost to the Sounders’ stretch run.

Lagerwey is in Atlanta now and he said, pretty plainly, back in winter that he wasn’t really going to be getting his hands as dirty in player personnel decisions as he did in Seattle. GM Carlos Bocanegra is still in place, after all, and so is most of the Five Stripes’ front office staff.

But those are the same guys who missed on signing after signing for years, and boy did Atlanta not miss this summer. The three big moves they made – DP winger Saba Lobjanidze, TAM winger Xande Silva and box-to-box midfielder Tristan Muyumba – all look something close to elite at their respective positions in MLS. And I can either take Lagerwey at his word, or I can use my eyes and recognize this is the type of thing that we’ve seen before.

Whoever deserves credit for scouting and signing these guys, here’s how it’s worked out on the field:

Lobjanidze has 3g/3a in just 269 minutes as he gets his legs under him.

Silva’s got 2g/3a in 425 minutes, and is a relentless two-way player.

Muyumba’s appeared in all eight games since his Leagues Cup debut. Atlanta had lost four of their previous six prior to his arrival; they’ve lost once since.

All three guys were in the lineup from the start for the first time on Saturday, and it felt like a vintage, 2018-era Atlanta performance because even though they pulled one back to make it 2-1 just before halftime, it never felt like Montréal had a chance. Atlanta just have too many weapons and Gonzalo Pineda’s got them all bought in, playing selfless, balanced ball.

Pineda’s doing more than just rolling out a 4-2-3-1 and letting them work – I wrote at length last week about the tactical flourishes we’re seeing from his side – but that basic set-up, with everybody in positions and roles that make sense, underpins everything Atlanta are doing these days. It’s not complicated unless it needs to be, and if it doesn’t need to be. It’s Muyumba winning the ball and sending two elite wingers, a Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber No. 10 and a Golden Boot presented by Audi-caliber No. 9 off to the races against a retreating backline. When that happens, goals follow.