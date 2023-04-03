Your Monday Kickoff: Did Minnesota United deliver the blueprint for beating St. Louis CITY?

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Just four more weeks until we can start believing any of this is real! That’s not even a bit. The TL;DR is underlying numbers like xG generally need around eight to 10 games before they start being somewhat predictive. Even if MLS admittedly appears to kind of sort of break that trend. But still, we’ll hold out on taking home-run swings on our takes for a few more games. For now, I have questions.

You, dear Daily Kickoff reader, may not have noticed, but baseball returned last week. Feels like a good time to use a baseball metaphor.

Every now and then, a young player comes up and immediately starts mashing the ball. It seems like they’re going to be an outright star. Then teams get some tape and data on the player’s tendencies, realize they can’t hit a curveball and just launch curveball after curveball at the guy until he’s out of the league.

I’m not saying that’s what’s going to happen to St. Louis here, but they did get thrown a curveball for the first time against Minnesota United. The Loons were comfortable without the ball, which meant St. Louis had to be comfortable with it. CITY SC didn’t looked panicked or anything, still putting up plenty of shots, but the clear cut chances that come from an effective high press didn’t show up.