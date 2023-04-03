Generation adidas Cup

Generation adidas Cup Day 2: Rapids U-15s defeat Bolivar on PKs, NYCFC U-17s beat Pumas

By Travis Clark @travismclark

Some of the unique rules of the Generation adidas Cup add an extra element of excitement to the daily tournament.

The emotions created by those rules were on display on the second day of group games. The Colorado Rapids Under-15 team took a lead, lost it, but still finished the day with an extra point by winning a shootout against Bolivian club Bolivar on Sunday.

First-half goals by Pedro Venegas and Christian "Tigre" Sanchez staked the Rapids to a two-goal lead at the break. But even in the nature of a shortened, 60-minute game, the young Colorado side conceded twice after the break. Iker Sosa tallied for Bolivar five minutes into the second half before Maikol Soleto equalized with 10 minutes left in the game.

Colorado won 5-4 in the ensuing shootout, converting all five penalties to earn the extra point. Cristopher Madera Acosta smashed home the decisive spot kick.

Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15s: Colorado Rapids vs. Club Bolívar

Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes U-15 squad kept control of first place in Group 8 with the Rapids, winning a penalty shootout of their own (5-4) after a 2-2 draw with New York City FC.

Other U-15 results

In another MLS Season Pass on Apple TV featured matchup from Sunday, Orlando City drew 1-1 against Danish side FC Nordsjælland, conceding a goal in the last minute of the game. Gustavo Caraballo scored to put the Lions up 1-0 in the first half, but a late set piece strike from Villads Rutkjaer tied it late. Nordsjælland won the shootout by a 3-1 margin.

Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15s: Orlando City vs FC Nordsjælland

Three teams in the youngest age group secured wins on the second straight day. New York Red Bulls won a matchup against another top MLS academy side, beating FC Dallas by a 2-0 score. Julian Hall opened the scoring after an excellent performance on Saturday, while Ryan Scuro added the game’s second goal.

Philadelphia joined New York as 2-0 winners. A tough Sporting Kansas City defense limited chances for the Union, but forward Nehan Hasan managed a breakthrough in the 28th minute. The Philadelphia back line shut up shot for the bulk of the second half, before Gabriel Wesseh added a second just before the final whistle.

Liga MX side CF Monterrey matched their MLS counterparts with another win. Jorge Plata Gonzalez and Carlos San Miguel Camppirano accounted for the goals in a 2-1 victory against D.C. United, vaulting los Rayados into first place in Group 9. Makai Wells scored for D.C.

Group 10 is finely poised heading into the final day of action. Columbus Crew and Austin FC face each other on Monday, equal on points. The Crew drew 1-1 in a good game against the New England Revolution, earning the extra point with a 4-2 shootout win. ATX beat Club America by a 2-0 score, with Kaleth Jimenez scoring both goals for the Verde & Black.

MLS NEXT academies get it done at the U-17 level

Several teams in the older age category remain unbeaten in group play, setting up some crucial games for the final day ahead of the knockout round.

New York City FC secured a second straight 1-0 win; a goal from recent Homegrown signing Jonathan Shore put them over the top in a victory versus Pumas.

A goal from Trajan Wormington proved to be the decisive margin for Sporting KC, who beat Liga MX foes Atlas FC. That puts SKC in first place in Group 6, heading into a Monday clash against Toronto FC.

Both the Seattle Sounders FC and FC Dallas have two wins prior to their game on Monday. The Sounders beat Miami Rush Kendall SC 1-0 behind a fifth-minute goal from Michael Luande. FCD beat Chicago Fire 2-0, getting goals from Jared Salazar and Nayrobi Vargas.

It was wild, back-and-forth meeting between Orlando City and New England Revolution. Simon Henao and Jamie Kabuusu put the Revs up 2-0 just 15 minutes into the game. A Justin Ellis goal cut into the lead at the half, and Orlando finished the rally with goals from Owen Drummond and Juan Quevedo for a dramatic 3-2 win.

