Your Monday Kickoff: LA Galaxy peaking in time for a playoff run?

After going beyond the three-player limit for U22 Initiative signings, Atlanta have become roster compliant by loaning defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra to Toronto FC through the end of the 2023 MLS season.

Another Matchday gone and we’ve officially reached the point of the season where many of our established understandings of who teams are and how good they can actually be are challenged for seemingly no real particular reason. How can you not be romantic about MLS?

LA took down Philly and LAFC in the same week. If we’re basing it on points in the regular season over the last few years, that can be reframed to “LA took down the two most consistently successful teams in MLS in the same week.” That’s a huge deal. It shows what they’re capable of when things are actually clicking, and when luck is breaking their way.

We haven’t mentioned it in a while because generally at this point you are who your record says you are and because the vibes around the team have been atrocious up until this week. But LA’s underlying numbers project them to be about seven points better than they actually are and to have a totally normal +1 goal differential instead of a -10. If the underlying numbers were a lot more overlying, that would basically make them more FC Dallas than a team needing to scrap and claw their way up the standings to escape from a possible Wooden Spoon win.

Still, they’re working from a position with little leverage. They have a long way to go to truly get back into this one. They’ll likely need about 42 points to get into the ninth spot, and that means something close to 1.54 points per game from here on out. That’s right around LAFC’s current season-long place. On top of that, the Secondary Transfer Window restrictions they’re currently under have limited their options for improving areas of need.

That being said, it’s not like this roster is terrible. They genuinely have one of the best midfield units in the league. Riqui Puig will get all the attention after an outstanding week, but Gaston Brugman is incredibly underrated. He’s been one of the more effective midfielders in MLS this year. It’s honestly shocking they’ve managed to be quite this bad with those two on the team. They might just be able to carry LA the rest of the way.

Them and… Tyler Boyd? He had an excellent week as well, as did Douglas Costa. Finally, LA’s wingers started producing. I have no idea if that will continue, but the Galaxy will be so much better if it does.