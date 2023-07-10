"Big play" Matt Turner proving to be Gold Cup difference-maker for US men's national team

As the US men's national team was getting ready for the roll of the dice of a penalty-kick shootout in the Gold Cup quarterfinals against Canada , head coach BJ Callaghan knew he was in good hands with Matt Turner.

Not just because of how the Arsenal goalkeeper mentally prepares for those high-pressure situations, but also how much of a leader the former New England Revolution star is among a young group.

So, for Callaghan it was no surprise to see Turner make two saves in the shootout while being the calming presence that helped the USMNT advance to the semifinals 3-2 on PKs after a 2-2 draw through 120 minutes Sunday at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium.

“With Matt. I didn't have to say much. He goes right into his preparation mode,” Callaghan said. “He has a great team of people that are preparing him for penalty kick shootout. He's going to be prepared and that's what he was focused on. And then he had the last word before we went out to midfield. It's just encouraging the guys to stay calm, stay committed to what they've practiced.”