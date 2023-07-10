USMNT Player Ratings: Turner the hero, Cowell & Vazquez provide spark off the bench

Matt Turner was the hero on Sunday night at TQL Stadium, saving two penalties in the US men's national team's shootout win over Canada in the Gold Cup quarterfinals.
The USMNT weren't at their best, struggling to get out of second gear and generally lacking sharpness. Still, they did enough to earn a win and a date in the semifinals, taking on Panama on Wednesday night in San Diego.
The Arsenal net minder wasn't particularly busy from the run of play; he didn't make a save in the 120 minutes of regulation and extra time. In the shootout, though, he stood on his head, making two saves to earn a trip to the semi-finals.
The New England Revolution fullback put in a solid shift on the left flank, consistently involving himself in the buildup and offering an outlet under pressure. He didn't have the cleanest night in possession but made up for it with a spectacular driven cross with his weaker left foot to assist Brandon Vazquez's opener.
For the first time at this Gold Cup, Jalen Neal looked like a 19-year-old. He was still mostly good defensively but lacked his usual composure on the ball, playing a couple of nervy passes that could have (and probably should have) been punished.
Robinson was strong defensively, more than keeping pace with Canada's frontline and pinging balls over the top. Unfortunately, he gave up a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time for a handball, allowing Canada to equalize and send the match into extra time.
Reynolds was mostly anonymous going forward. He was torn apart by Canadian substitute Jacob Shaffelburg late in the match, burned for pace time and time again. He was dispossessed easily in extra time, and watched as Shaffelburg went the other way to give Canada the lead.
After running the show in the group stage, Mihailovic was much quieter against Canada. He struggled to pick out passes into danger areas and left the match without his usual impact in the final third.
Sands continues to do a lot of little things well and put in another under-the-radar shift. He was able to consistently win possession in the middle third, rotated the ball well, and was strong in the tackle. Perhaps he could have been more aggressive with his passing, but he was one of the better performers on the night.
It was a mixed bag for Busio, who consistently popped up with the ball in the box but didn't really do much with it. He missed a couple big chances to put the US ahead, but made up for it in the shootout with a perfectly-placed shot into the top corner.
It was another frustrating showing for the Club América winger. As has become his M.O. at this tournament, he picked up the ball in decent spots, but was really sloppy in the final third and managed no noteworthy end product.
The Americans were significantly better when Ferreira got on the ball. Unfortunately, he struggled to get on the ball for the first 55 minutes. He eventually shifted into a midfield role with the introduction of Brandon Vazquez and was able to influence the game more as it went on. He didn't cover himself in glory on Shaffelburg's goal, but buried his penalty kick in the shootout.
Gressel put in some intriguing service from open play and set pieces, but like the majority of the American attack, he couldn't quite find a consistent connection in the final third. Withdrawn at the start of extra time for Jordan Morris.
It certainly wasn't a vintage showing for the US. They seemed a step off for most of the night, making poor decisions on the ball and looking defensively vulnerable throughout. Overall, though, Callaghan's in-game adjustments were positive, and the interim manager deserves credit for the way his team fought back.
Substitutes
Cowell was a significant improvement off the bench, bringing a much-needed spark and energy in the final third. The 19-year-old didn't always have the quality to turn half chances into something more, but showed his class from the penalty spot.
Playing in his home stadium, the FC Cincinnati striker changed the game off the bench. Within minutes of entering the match, he came close with a couple of half-chances, eventually putting the US ahead with a fantastic header in the 88th minute. He couldn't replicate that form in the penalty shootout, though, launching his spot kick into the stands.
The Cincinnati defender replaced Jalen Neal late in the second half. He nearly scored, forcing Dayne St. Clair into a save from close range. He was also culpable in Canada's go-ahead goal, forced backward by Shaffelburg in the box and deflecting the shot past Turner.
The Seattle Sounders winger came on at the start of extra time and never really got involved, touching the ball just eight times in his 30-minute shift.
Long replaced Robinson at the end of regulation and was overall a positive for the US. He kept the game in front of him, was strong in the air, and played a few decent long balls as they chased the game.
Roldan came in after Canada took the lead, and while he was energetic, he never really got involved.