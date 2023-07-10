Matchday

USMNT Player Ratings: Turner the hero, Cowell & Vazquez provide spark off the bench

23MLS_Gold Cup_Player_Ratings_USAvCAN
Ben Wright

Matt Turner was the hero on Sunday night at TQL Stadium, saving two penalties in the US men's national team's shootout win over Canada in the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

The USMNT weren't at their best, struggling to get out of second gear and generally lacking sharpness. Still, they did enough to earn a win and a date in the semifinals, taking on Panama on Wednesday night in San Diego.

7.5
USMNT_Matt_Turner_HEAD
Matt Turner
Goalkeeper · USA

The Arsenal net minder wasn't particularly busy from the run of play; he didn't make a save in the 120 minutes of regulation and extra time. In the shootout, though, he stood on his head, making two saves to earn a trip to the semi-finals.

7.0
NE-Jones-DeJuan-HEA-1080x1080
DeJuan Jones
Defender · USA

The New England Revolution fullback put in a solid shift on the left flank, consistently involving himself in the buildup and offering an outlet under pressure. He didn't have the cleanest night in possession but made up for it with a spectacular driven cross with his weaker left foot to assist Brandon Vazquez's opener.

6.0
LA-Neal-Jalen-HEA-1080x1080
Jalen Neal
Defender · USA

For the first time at this Gold Cup, Jalen Neal looked like a 19-year-old. He was still mostly good defensively but lacked his usual composure on the ball, playing a couple of nervy passes that could have (and probably should have) been punished.

6.0
ATL-Robinson-Miles-HEA-1080x1080
Miles Robinson
Defender · USA

Robinson was strong defensively, more than keeping pace with Canada's frontline and pinging balls over the top. Unfortunately, he gave up a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time for a handball, allowing Canada to equalize and send the match into extra time.

5.0
Reynolds, Bryan-480.png
Bryan Reynolds
Defender · USA

Reynolds was mostly anonymous going forward. He was torn apart by Canadian substitute Jacob Shaffelburg late in the match, burned for pace time and time again. He was dispossessed easily in extra time, and watched as Shaffelburg went the other way to give Canada the lead.

6.0
MTL_Djordje_Mihailovic_HEA
Djordje Mihailovic
Midfielder · USA

After running the show in the group stage, Mihailovic was much quieter against Canada. He struggled to pick out passes into danger areas and left the match without his usual impact in the final third.

6.5
NYC-Sands-James-HEA-1080x1080
James Sands
Midfielder · USA

Sands continues to do a lot of little things well and put in another under-the-radar shift. He was able to consistently win possession in the middle third, rotated the ball well, and was strong in the tackle. Perhaps he could have been more aggressive with his passing, but he was one of the better performers on the night.

6.0
SKC_Busio
Gianluca Busio
Midfielder · USA

It was a mixed bag for Busio, who consistently popped up with the ball in the box but didn't really do much with it. He missed a couple big chances to put the US ahead, but made up for it in the shootout with a perfectly-placed shot into the top corner.

5.0
alex-zendejas
Alex Zendejas
Forward · USA

It was another frustrating showing for the Club América winger. As has become his M.O. at this tournament, he picked up the ball in decent spots, but was really sloppy in the final third and managed no noteworthy end product.

7.0
DAL-Ferreira-Jesus-HEA-1080x1080
Jesús Ferreira
Forward · USA

The Americans were significantly better when Ferreira got on the ball. Unfortunately, he struggled to get on the ball for the first 55 minutes. He eventually shifted into a midfield role with the introduction of Brandon Vazquez and was able to influence the game more as it went on. He didn't cover himself in glory on Shaffelburg's goal, but buried his penalty kick in the shootout.

6.5
VAN-Gressel-Julian--HEA-1080x1080
Julian Gressel
Forward · USA

Gressel put in some intriguing service from open play and set pieces, but like the majority of the American attack, he couldn't quite find a consistent connection in the final third. Withdrawn at the start of extra time for Jordan Morris.

6.5
BJ Callaghan
Head coach

It certainly wasn't a vintage showing for the US. They seemed a step off for most of the night, making poor decisions on the ball and looking defensively vulnerable throughout. Overall, though, Callaghan's in-game adjustments were positive, and the interim manager deserves credit for the way his team fought back.

Substitutes

6.5
SJ-Cowell-Cade-HEA-1080x1080
Cade Cowell
Forward · USA

Cowell was a significant improvement off the bench, bringing a much-needed spark and energy in the final third. The 19-year-old didn't always have the quality to turn half chances into something more, but showed his class from the penalty spot.

7.0
CIN-Vazquez-Brandon-HEA-1080x1080
Brandon Vazquez
Forward · USA

Playing in his home stadium, the FC Cincinnati striker changed the game off the bench. Within minutes of entering the match, he came close with a couple of half-chances, eventually putting the US ahead with a fantastic header in the 88th minute. He couldn't replicate that form in the penalty shootout, though, launching his spot kick into the stands.

5.5
CIN-Miazga-Matt-HEA-1080x1080
Matt Miazga
Defender · USA

The Cincinnati defender replaced Jalen Neal late in the second half. He nearly scored, forcing Dayne St. Clair into a save from close range. He was also culpable in Canada's go-ahead goal, forced backward by Shaffelburg in the box and deflecting the shot past Turner.

5.5
sea-morris-jordan-HEA-1080x1080
Jordan Morris
Forward · USA

The Seattle Sounders winger came on at the start of extra time and never really got involved, touching the ball just eight times in his 30-minute shift.

6.0
LAFC_Long_Aaron_HEA_1080x1080
Aaron Long
Defender · USA

Long replaced Robinson at the end of regulation and was overall a positive for the US. He kept the game in front of him, was strong in the air, and played a few decent long balls as they chased the game.

N/A
sea-roldan-crisitan-HEA-1080x1080
Cristian Roldan
Midfielder · USA

Roldan came in after Canada took the lead, and while he was energetic, he never really got involved.

Ben Wright -
@benwright
Matchday US Men's National Team Concacaf Gold Cup

Related Stories

"Big play" Matt Turner proving to be Gold Cup difference-maker for US men's national team
Matt Turner's PK shootout saves lift USA over Canada in Gold Cup quarterfinals
LA Galaxy have life, Nashville need a big move & more from Matchday 24
More News
More News
"Big play" Matt Turner proving to be Gold Cup difference-maker for US men's national team

"Big play" Matt Turner proving to be Gold Cup difference-maker for US men's national team
USMNT Player Ratings: Turner the hero, Cowell & Vazquez provide spark off the bench

USMNT Player Ratings: Turner the hero, Cowell & Vazquez provide spark off the bench
Matt Turner's PK shootout saves lift USA over Canada in Gold Cup quarterfinals
Concacaf Gold Cup

Matt Turner's PK shootout saves lift USA over Canada in Gold Cup quarterfinals
LA Galaxy have life, Nashville need a big move & more from Matchday 24

LA Galaxy have life, Nashville need a big move & more from Matchday 24
Your Sunday Kickoff: Great goals and wild results as tempers flare in Matchday 24
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Great goals and wild results as tempers flare in Matchday 24
Riqui Puig! LA Galaxy getting "best of" former Barcelona star 

Riqui Puig! LA Galaxy getting "best of" former Barcelona star 
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 8, 2023
6:57

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 8, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 8, 2023
6:51

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 8, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union | July 8, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union | July 8, 2023
Goal: Yeimar vs. VAN, 90+1'
0:48

Goal: Yeimar vs. VAN, 90+1'
More Video