Your Friday Kickoff: Who are the frontrunners for MLS end-of-season awards?

I started writing a big preamble to this about how we’re close to the finish line and we still have so much to discover about our teams and ourselves. I apologize for even considering wasting your time on a three-day weekend Friday. Look: Almost end of season. Awards. Who win? Someone! Let’s talk.

Still, neither have led their team to the highs Acosta is leading Cincy to. For now, the choice seems clear. But also, ya know, these things are never really all that clear in the end. And by that I mean a handful of folks will absolutely vote for Lionel Messi.

There are also going to be decent arguments for Atlanta’s Thiago Almada and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar. Almada has 22 goal contributions and has technically outperformed Acosta if you remove penalties from their goal tallies. Mukhtar has slowed considerably as of late, but last year’s MVP is still only one goal contribution behind Almada. He’s been excellent.

To me the best of the bunch is clear. At least in the sense of “Most Valuable” as I choose to define it. FC Cincinnati are set to run away with the Supporters' Shield and maybe even break the points record. They would be nowhere near that without Lucho Acosta. He leads the league with 24 goal contributions on the season and plays a critical role in nearly everything the best team in the league sets out to accomplish.

There’s a clear trio at the top of this race. We’ll go even more in-depth on this in our monthly MVP Power Rankings next week, but barring the MLS world catching on to how good Brian White has been this season, this is going to come down to three guys.

This should be a no-brainer. Then again, I’m not sure how many voters are paying attention to MLS-wide post-shot xG differentials. What’s important here, though, is I am. And I’m here to tell you that statistically (per FBref), St. Louis’ Roman Bürki has saved 6.6 goals more than the average keeper. The next closest keeper – now that Djordje Petrovic is gone – is Seattle’s Stefan Frei. He’s only saved 4.4 goals above average. Bürki is running away with the statistical crown here in the most statistically definable position in the sport. St. Louis are on top of the West. I promise there’s only one answer here.

I’m going to level with y’all: Only the hosts of Extratime Radio should be allowed to vote on this. There are like 10 people sacrificing every available space in their brain to make room for opinions on every single player in MLS, and the majority of them are on that show. If Justen Glad has been outperforming Steven Moreira, they're the only ones who have a chance to know. I don’t envy them but I do respect them.

Anyway, I’ll hop off that soapbox to jump to another: Justice for fullbacks. It’s perpetually goofy that this is treated as a center-backs-only award. It’s like fullbacks are punished for actually contributing in attack beyond playing a hospital ball to the six in buildup over and over. Yes, I’m still mad about Kai Wagner’s snub last year. He played solid defense on the team that tied for the best record in MLS and contributed 15 (!) assists. Call it the Center Back of the Year Award and stop lying to the good people of this great country.