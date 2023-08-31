Lionel Messi, Inter Miami held scoreless by Nashville SC's "resounding" defense

The Coyotes found revenge in the best manner available to them: With a defensive masterclass that denied Miami the three home points they so badly needed in their desperate late push for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Inter Miami CF paraded the Leagues Cup 2023 trophy in front of their home faithful before Wednesday’s match vs. Nashville SC at DRV PNK Stadium, giving NSC a painful reminder of the hardware the Herons dramatically denied them at GEODIS Park in that tournament’s final on Aug. 19.

Messi held under wraps

Despite enjoying 69% of possession and completing upwards of 700 passes at a 92% accuracy rate on the night, Lionel Messi & Co. were stymied again and again when they reached NSC’s penalty box, held scoreless for the first time in the 10 matches since Messi and Sergio Busquets made their debuts last month. The 0-0 final scoreline deprived Gianni Infantino, Gloria Estefan, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the other VIPs in attendance of the fireworks that had become common at DRV PNK this summer.

“I'm sure that there are not going to be too many teams going to this place and be able to limit this Miami group to as little as we have tonight,” NSC head coach Gary Smith said afterwards. “It was a resounding display without the ball. Guys fulfilled their roles to an absolute optimum and more. It was obvious when I walked into the locker room how much some of those guys put into this game.”

While not a fatal blow, this was a potentially costly setback for an IMCF side that must essentially pick up points at a Supporters’ Shield-winning pace for the next two months if they are to taste the postseason. Even if it won’t make up for the aforementioned trophy, disrupting that offers a measure of revenge for NSC, who sit well above the Eastern Conference playoff line themselves.

“Nashville is a team that defends well, and today I think they were a little deeper than in the final,” said Miami boss Gerardo “Tata” Martino in Spanish, lamenting his team’s lack of “freshness” as their congested schedule stacks up. “[Our] team had more rhythm in the second half than in the first half; paradoxically the best situations were [Robert] Taylor's two chances in the first half.