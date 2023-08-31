Minnesota United's Emanuel Reynoso named Player of the Matchday

Crucially, the result moved Minnesota to seventh in the Western Conference table as they chase an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

Reynoso scored twice in a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids , marking the sixth multi-goal game of his Loons' career (most in club history). The No. 10's goals came via a penalty kick (18') and when cleaning up the rebound on Ismael Tajouri-Shradi ’s shot (28'), all before Teemu Pukki (43') rounded out the scoring.

That fact bore out in Matchday 29 of the 2023 MLS season, making the Argentine playmaker the latest Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire.

After winning the award last season (Matchday 21), Reynoso joins Kevin Molino as the only players in Minnesota history to earn multiple Player of the Matchday nods. Additionally, Reynoso's two goals moved him into a tie with Robin Lod (22) for the most regular-season goals scored by a Loons player.

Up next, Minnesota will look to extend their unbeaten run to six games (3W-0L-2D run) when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday evening (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).