Seattle Sounders answer critics who "don't believe" in 2023 team

Only time will tell, but as the Rave Green look to kickstart a 2023 season stuck in neutral, Wednesday night's 2-1 road victory over Austin FC was the type of result that can provide a spark.

Coming into the contest winless in their last six matches across all competitions, Seattle snatched the last-gasp win at Q2 Stadium in dramatic fashion via a 90th-minute winner from midfielder Albert Rusnák that offered up as much relief as it did elation.

"Yeah, the team hasn't won in six games, many people have written about that," Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer said after the match. "So the game was a just result for the people that don't believe that this team is still capable of winning games. I believe that this team can win, the players in the locker room believe that they can win. I think games like this will help us for the remainder of the season."

Changes pay dividends

Schmetzer unveiled a couple of tactical tweaks in the match, opting to rest some of his regular starters for younger players such as Josh Atencio, Reed Baker-Whiting and Ethan Dobbelaere. Jordan Morris was also given the start up top in place of star forward Raúl Ruidíaz, who's in the midst of a lengthy scoreless drought that has now exceeded 700 minutes.

Morris rewarded that move with a first-half opener, and Rusnak's winner gave Seattle their first multi-goal game in MLS play since their last win: A three-goal outburst back on July 8 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. While the last stretch of the season has admittedly been a slog, Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei said that makes the midweek victory all the more important for his team's psychological outlook as they look to solidify their playoff positioning.

With the win, Seattle are now third in the Western Conference table (11W-9L-7D) and level on 40 points with second-place LAFC, who hold the edge on tiebreakers.

"Confidence," said Frei, who made several key saves in the match. "We've gone through it, we've stuck with it, we've kept fighting, we've kept training really hard. It's difficult when you try and try and try and you never get rewarded, it's demoralizing at times. But you've got to keep going, you've got to keep going. That's why I think today is such a good result because it is one of those games where we had to keep going. It wasn't an easy, clean 3-0 victory here. It was a hard-fought battle.