LA Galaxy maintain playoff hopes in Cali Clásico win: "We found our foundation"

"This is kind of reminiscent of last year," said LA defender Raheem Edwards . "We needed points towards the end of the season. So we treat these games, or these last 12 games that we have, we treat every game like a final."

Maybe a late-season push above the line, in spite of long-term injuries to veterans Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Martín Cáceres , as well as off-field controversy and a historically-poor start, is brewing in the buildup to Decision Day on Oct. 21?

Further, LA have played two fewer matches (24) than the teams in slots 10 through 12 – Austin FC , Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers – and one fewer than ninth-place FC Dallas , giving them plenty of opportunity to close the gap. And with Wednesday's win, they're now 5W-1L-4D in their last 10 matches and have earned back-to-back wins since emerging from the Leagues Cup break.

A 3-2 win at the San Jose Earthquakes in the latest California Clásico put the Galaxy on 28 points, five points out of the ninth-and-final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Injuries, "ebbs and flows"

LA took a 1-0 lead through Tyler Boyd (16'), part of what head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney called a "terrific start" through the first 20 minutes.

That said, the Galaxy boss noted his team grew "arrogant" and "cocky" as the match went on, eventually conceding twice in quick succession near the half-hour mark on an own goal by Lucas Calegari and Jeremy Ebobisse's close-range finish. They eventually course-corrected to score twice in the second half, through Riqui Puig (50') and Dejan Joveljić (61'), to claim three points at PayPal Park for just their second away win in league play this season.

"I thought the game had its ebbs and flows for sure, but I thought we played fantastic early," Vanney said. "We went through a tough stretch. We had to come back from it on the road – we did. And then we grinded and saw some things through at the end."

The game featured several injury concerns for the Galaxy involving their Designated Players: Douglas Costa exited in the 35th minute, while Riqui Puig left in the 80th minute.