Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 24 games are must-watch on Saturday?

Felipe Gutiérrez is back for a second Sporting Kansas City run, as the club announced Thursday they have signed the Chilean midfielder through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024. Gutiérrez, 32, previously had a three-year stint (2018-20) as a Designated Player for SKC, though missed the 2020 MLS season due to a knee injury. When healthy, he landed Sporting KC's Golden Boot honors in 2019 and was named MLS Player of the Month in March 2018.

Minnesota United FC kept the attacking reinforcements coming Thursday, announcing the signing of veteran MLS winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. The 29-year-old Libyan international, who last played for Cypriot first-division club AC Omonia, joins through 2023 with club options for 2024-25. The Loons are his fourth team in the league, following previous stints with New York City FC, the New England Revolution and LAFC. Tajouri-Shradi will not occupy an international roster slot.

Major League Soccer and Arsenal FC announced their 10-player rosters and lineups for the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G. Take a look at the full roster and events.

The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Anyway, just a quick recommendation from your friendly neighborhood Daily Kickoff: Get some caffeine or a nap in if you’re on the East Coast. The best stuff is at the end of the night on Saturday.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 29/50

Charlotte get some incredible crowds, but haven’t really rewarded them with too many moments to be excited about at home this year. A win over the Supporters’ Shield leaders would make up for some of that and, more importantly, it might push Charlotte back over the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. That’s right folks, we’re officially at the “genuinely worrying about where teams are relative to the playoff line” portion of the season already. I feel comfortable saying that considering the fact Cincy have already essentially clinched a playoff spot.

Anyway, a Charlotte win wouldn’t just push them over the line – it would potentially draw Cincy even closer to the rest of the pack in the Supporters’ Shield race. That race is probably pretty much done at this point, but it’s fun to think we might have some drama down the line.

D.C. United vs. Inter Miami CF - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 27/50

D.C. United, a good soccer team (we keep trying to tell y’all this), are the latest challenger in Inter Miami’s LBM (Life Before Messi) gauntlet. The Herons have pulled out back-to-back draws and are at least a little bit closer to the 45 points or so they’ll probably need to make the playoffs. From here on out, they essentially need to be on a two-points-per-game pace. That seems hard.

Either way, big game for the Herons. And a big game for D.C. as they look to put some space between themselves and the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 26/50

NYCFC took some of the shine off of CF Montréal’s remarkable home record last week. Still, it won’t be easy for Atlanta to come in and take points off a team fighting to stay above the line in the East. It wouldn’t have been easy even if Atlanta did have their full allotment of starters but, uh, they’ve already traded away Andrew Gutman and are set to loan out Franco Ibarra. The team is changing rapidly and it’s going to be a heckuva three-game stretch for the Five Stripes to navigate over the next week as they undergo some remodeling.

Toronto FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 26/50

I’ll be real here: I don’t have this as an above-average game because I think Toronto are playing great soccer. It’s more like “whoo boy, you’re telling me they accidentally made a hole in the drywall and now 25 to 30 snakes are coming out of that same hole and also there might be a fire and also the 25 to 30 snakes are now on fire?” A bad situation isn’t getting better right now. Going up against a St. Louis team that loves to wail on teams who are down bad, it’s not hard to predict where this could go.

Of course, per the MLS bylaws, everything I just wrote probably means Toronto will now beat the Western Conference leaders. But even that outcome is extremely interesting!

Chicago Fire FC vs. Nashville SC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 21/50

Hany Mukhtar will be here!

Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 27/50

It may seem like a high rating for two teams near the bottom of the Western Conference (I keep telling everyone it’s one of the most mediocre we’ve seen in a while), but I’m genuinely interested in both teams’ prospects as potential “got hot at the right time” groups. Austin are looking a bit more cohesive and less doomed by their lack of center backs, and Minnesota have great underlying numbers and an increasingly talented attack with the additions of Teemu Pukki and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi to go along with Emanuel Reynoso and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Sporting Kansas City - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 29/50

In the Western Conference, games between the seventh-place (Houston) and 10th-place (SKC) teams can have major consequences for the playoff picture down the road. Either of these teams making it over the line at the end of the year would feel like a tremendous accomplishment for various reasons. This one has some weight to it.

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas - Sat., 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 17/50