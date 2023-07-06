Transfer Tracker

Felipe Gutiérrez returns to Sporting Kansas City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Felipe Gutiérrez is back for a second Sporting Kansas City run, as the club announced Thursday they have signed the Chilean midfielder through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024.

Gutiérrez, 32, previously had a three-year stint (2018-20) as a Designated Player for SKC, though missed the 2020 MLS season due to a knee injury. When healthy, he landed Sporting KC's Golden Boot honors in 2019 and was named MLS Player of the Month in March 2018.

Gutiérrez, who also spent part of 2022 with the Colorado Rapids, has 19 goals and seven assists in 64 matches (59 starts) for his MLS career.

Most recently, Gutiérrez played for Al Wasl in the United Arab Emirates league. That was his latest globe-trotting spot, in total notching 62 goals and 46 assists in 379 club appearances since 2009 with stops in the Spanish LaLiga, Dutch Eredivisie, Brazilian Serie A, Chilean Primera Division and MLS, among others.

On the international scene, Gutiérrez scored four times in 35 games for Chile from 2010-17. He was also part of their 2014 FIFA World Cup squad and is a 2015 Copa América champion.

For SKC’s 2023 season, Gutiérrez adds another experienced option in a midfield group that’s been led by veterans Gadi Kinda, Erik Thommy, Remi Walter, Nemanja Radoja and Roger Espinoza.

After a slow start to their season, SKC have rebounded to be right in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs hunt. They're 10th in the Western Conference standings heading into Matchday 24, one point outside the postseason picture.

