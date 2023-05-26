Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 15 games should you watch this weekend?

What you need to know

Anthony Hudson is poised to remain as US men’s national team interim head coach when the program defends Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup titles this summer, according to sporting director Matt Crocker.

Major League Soccer revealed its top 25-selling jerseys of 2023 on Thursday. Carlos Vela is followed by the Nashville SC duo of Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman, LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris to round out the top five. See the top 25 here.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

A full Saturday slate, plus a couple of Sunday games as well. We’ve got a full weekend and the Watchgridometer is here to guide you. You know the drill at this point. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 24/50

A battle between two teams that went from long losing streaks to long winning streaks and are now back to the losing part of things. It’s been a weird, oddly-similar path for these two, and it’s no surprise they’re even on points, wins and losses. At the very least, I can tell you not to expect a draw. Neither team has one on the year. Which…it’s going to be a draw, isn’t it?

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 29/50

The Revs are dealing with some injuries right now and will have nearly double-digit players missing from this one. They’re a good team, but there’s some mid-season grinding happening right now. We’ll see if they still have enough (and they should) to get by a Chicago team that’s tough to get a read on from week to week.

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 28/50

It’s not much fun to watch Toronto right now. Unless you’re a CF Montréal fan. They’re last in the Eastern Conference and the mood in the locker room seems…messy. Going up against a hot D.C. United team while they’re in that headspace could lead to some interesting scenes at BMO Field.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Austin FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 24/50

It’s not exactly a battle of titans, but it is a battle for the Western Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bubble. Houston enter in 10th place, while Austin are holding onto the ninth spot. That’s not an enthralling narrative or anything, but at least it’s an in-state rivalry with some (small but still there) stakes.

Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 22/50

Gritty.

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Cincinnati - Sat., 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 28/50

The Rapids have run face-first into a wall after enjoying a seven-game unbeaten streak. They’ve lost four straight in all competitions, including taking back-to-back losses against RSL. FC Cincinnati aren’t exactly a get-right game, are they?

LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 25/50