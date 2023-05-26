Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 15 games should you watch this weekend?

Top-selling jerseys announced
Major League Soccer revealed its top 25-selling jerseys of 2023 on Thursday. Carlos Vela is followed by the Nashville SC duo of Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman, LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris to round out the top five. See the top 25 here.
Hudson to remain USMNT coach through 2023 Gold Cup
Anthony Hudson is poised to remain as US men’s national team interim head coach when the program defends Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup titles this summer, according to sporting director Matt Crocker.
A full Saturday slate, plus a couple of Sunday games as well. We’ve got a full weekend and the Watchgridometer is here to guide you. You know the drill at this point. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 24/50
A battle between two teams that went from long losing streaks to long winning streaks and are now back to the losing part of things. It’s been a weird, oddly-similar path for these two, and it’s no surprise they’re even on points, wins and losses. At the very least, I can tell you not to expect a draw. Neither team has one on the year. Which…it’s going to be a draw, isn’t it?
New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 29/50
The Revs are dealing with some injuries right now and will have nearly double-digit players missing from this one. They’re a good team, but there’s some mid-season grinding happening right now. We’ll see if they still have enough (and they should) to get by a Chicago team that’s tough to get a read on from week to week.
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 28/50
It’s not much fun to watch Toronto right now. Unless you’re a CF Montréal fan. They’re last in the Eastern Conference and the mood in the locker room seems…messy. Going up against a hot D.C. United team while they’re in that headspace could lead to some interesting scenes at BMO Field.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Austin FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 24/50
It’s not exactly a battle of titans, but it is a battle for the Western Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bubble. Houston enter in 10th place, while Austin are holding onto the ninth spot. That’s not an enthralling narrative or anything, but at least it’s an in-state rivalry with some (small but still there) stakes.
Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 22/50
Gritty.
Colorado Rapids vs. FC Cincinnati - Sat., 9:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 28/50
The Rapids have run face-first into a wall after enjoying a seven-game unbeaten streak. They’ve lost four straight in all competitions, including taking back-to-back losses against RSL. FC Cincinnati aren’t exactly a get-right game, are they?
LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 25/50
Eventually, at some point, one day the Galaxy are going to start regressing to the mean and put together a few results. Maybe their midweek Open Cup win against LAFC’s C-team is enough to spark something positive here. They’ll need it for a tough matchup against a Charlotte side that’s playing well as of late.
Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 38/50
This is one of the best matchups in series history. Maybe the best? Either one team has been up while the other's been down for most of this rivalry’s run. We could be in for something fun here between two of the better teams in the East.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 37/50
There are Tier I teams in the West like LAFC and Seattle (most of the time) and then right behind them, at the top of Tier II, I’d have St. Louis, FC Dallas, San Jose and Vancouver. These are two really good teams and it will be interesting to see how the Whitecaps approach St. Louis’ high-pressing style. It could be one of those games where they sit back and see what St. Louis can do when they have to hold the ball for a while.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 37/50
Hey, speaking of San Jose and Dallas. It’s like the schedule decided to sort out spots 3-6 in the West for us. Like St. Louis and Vancouver, you’ve got a matchup of two really solid teams here. And, more intriguingly, you’ve got Luchi Gonzalez going up against his old team.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 39/50
Seattle are having the “we haven’t been good enough” and “we need to change our mentality” talks in the media after losing three of their last four. The Red Bulls are on short rest from US Open Cup play midweek, but they’ve definitely looked improved under new coach Troy Lesesne. This is a big test for both sides.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers - Sun. 3:00 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FOX
Plusometer Score: 30/50
The chaos potential feels so, so high. Timbers Game Type three coming?
New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 42/50
How much do you really need me to sell you on checking out the two most successful teams in the Eastern Conference over the last five years?
I will say, NYCFC aren’t quite going into this one with the same confidence we’ve come to expect. They seem to have hit a wall as of late (and it may all be because of road struggles). The pieces just don’t seem to be clicking together despite a lot of talent on the field. It won’t be easy to suddenly put it together against Philly, but it will be entertaining to watch the Union do Union things on the Yankee Stadium pitch. It’s kind of a dream setup for them.
Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew - Sun., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FS1
Plusometer Score: 40/50
The Crew haven’t been as sharp as they’d like lately, even with Cucho Hernández back. They’re still clearly one of the league’s best teams, though, and should be up for a big challenge against one of MLS’ most in-form teams. The Crew will have to be at their best to break through Nashville’s stellar defense and keep Hany Mukhtar quiet.
Winner gets to keep the color yellow.
Good luck out there. Put on your Saturday best.