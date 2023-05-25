FC Cincinnati sign homegrown midfielder Gerardo Valenzuela

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed homegrown midfielder Gerardo ‘Dado’ Valenzuela through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28, the club announced Thursday.

The 18-year-old is the seventh FC Cincinnati academy alum to sign a first-team deal and the fifth who’s currently on the club’s roster.

"Dado is an exciting young player who has worked incredibly hard for this opportunity," Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati’s general manager, said in a release. "He has an innate ability on the ball and continues to improve his defensive understanding of the game.