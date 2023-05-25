Top-selling MLS jerseys: LAFC's Carlos Vela leads in 2023

Carlos Vela remains a fan favorite six seasons into his legendary LAFC career, with the Mexican star boasting the league's top-selling jersey.
Major League Soccer revealed its top 25-selling jerseys of 2023 on Thursday, and the Black & Gold's captain is followed by the Nashville SC duo of Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman, LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris to round out the top five.
In all, 16 different countries and 14 MLS clubs are represented. Seattle have the most players (five) in the top 25, plus they lead all clubs in overall jersey sales on MLSstore.com.
The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from Jan. 1 through May 1, 2023.