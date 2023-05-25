Jerseys

Top-selling MLS jerseys: LAFC's Carlos Vela leads in 2023

16x9_english
MLSsoccer staff

Carlos Vela remains a fan favorite six seasons into his legendary LAFC career, with the Mexican star boasting the league's top-selling jersey.

Major League Soccer revealed its top 25-selling jerseys of 2023 on Thursday, and the Black & Gold's captain is followed by the Nashville SC duo of Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman, LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris to round out the top five.

In all, 16 different countries and 14 MLS clubs are represented. Seattle have the most players (five) in the top 25, plus they lead all clubs in overall jersey sales on MLSstore.com.

The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from Jan. 1 through May 1, 2023.

Shop for your favorite jersey at MLSstore.com

Top 25: Best-selling MLS player jerseys, 2023 season

1
LAFC_Vela_Carlos_HEA_1080x1080
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club
2
NSH_Mukhtar_Hany_HEA_1080x1080
Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder · Nashville SC
3
NSH_Zimmerman_Walker_HEA_1080x1080
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · Nashville SC
4
LA-Hernandez-Javier-HEA-1080x1080
Chicharito
Forward · LA Galaxy
5
sea-morris-jordan-HEA-1080x1080
Jordan Morris
Forward · Seattle Sounders FC
6
MIA-Martinez-Josef-HEA-1080x1080
Josef Martínez
Forward · Inter Miami CF
7
ATL_Thiago_Almada_HEAD
Thiago Almada
Midfielder · Atlanta United
8
PHI-Gazdag-Daniel-HEA-1080x1080
Dániel Gazdag
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union
9
PHI-Blake-Andre-HEA-1080x1080
Andre Blake
Goalkeeper · Philadelphia Union
10
LA-Puig-Riqui-HEA-1080x1080
Riqui Puig
Midfielder · LA Galaxy
11
CLT-Bender-Ben-HEA-1080x1080
Benjamin Bender
Midfielder · Charlotte FC
12
sea-roldan-crisitan-HEA-1080x1080
Cristian Roldan
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC
13
CLB-Hernandez-Cucho-HEA-1080x10800
Cucho
Forward · Columbus Crew
14
ATX-Driussi-Sebastian-HEAD-1080x1080
Sebastián Driussi
Midfielder · Austin FC
15
ORL-torres-facundo-HEA-1080x1080
Facundo Torres
Midfielder · Orlando City SC
16
LAFC_Bouanga_Denis_HEA_1080x1080
Dénis Bouanga
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club
17
sea-lodeiro-nicolás-HEA-1080x1080
Nicolás Lodeiro
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC
18
PHI-Carranza-Julián-HEA-1080x1080
Julián Carranza
Forward · Philadelphia Union
19
CLB-Zelarayan-Lucas-HEA-1080x1080
Lucas Zelarayán
Midfielder · Columbus Crew
20
dc_klich_mateusz_hea_1080x1080
Mateusz Klich
Midfielder · D.C. United
21
sea-ruidiaz-raul-HEA-1080x1080
Raúl Ruidíaz
Forward · Seattle Sounders FC
22
SKC-Russell-Johnny-HEAD-1080x1080
Johnny Russell
Forward · Sporting Kansas City
23
STL_Joao_Klauss_HEAD
João Klauss
Forward · St. Louis City SC
24
PHI_Jakob_Glesnes_HEA
Jakob Glesnes
Defender · Philadelphia Union
25
sea-paulo-joao-HEA-1080x1080
João Paulo
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Jerseys Carlos Vela Los Angeles Football Club Matchday

Related Stories

“Seattle helped raise our young dragon”: The stories behind the Sounders’ Bruce Lee kit
Love Unites: MLS unveils pre-match Pride Top
12 must-see new jerseys for the 2023 MLS season
More News
More News
MLS Fantasy & Gaming Week 14: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy & Gaming Week 14: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice
Top-selling MLS jerseys: LAFC's Carlos Vela leads in 2023
Jerseys

Top-selling MLS jerseys: LAFC's Carlos Vela leads in 2023
MLS Matchday 15 Betting Picks

MLS Matchday 15 Betting Picks
Your Thursday Kickoff: Who are the early MLS Cup contenders & what are their weaknesses? 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Who are the early MLS Cup contenders & what are their weaknesses? 
FC Cincinnati sign homegrown midfielder Gerardo Valenzuela
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign homegrown midfielder Gerardo Valenzuela
Anthony Hudson to remain USMNT coach through 2023 Gold Cup

Anthony Hudson to remain USMNT coach through 2023 Gold Cup
More News
Video
Video
Ercan Kara comes good for Orlando City | Quicker Stats
0:52

Ercan Kara comes good for Orlando City | Quicker Stats
MLS players & staff celebrate Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
2:40
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

MLS players & staff celebrate Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 14
1:41

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 14
Is there a deeper problem at Toronto FC?
6:24
Extratime

Is there a deeper problem at Toronto FC?
More Video