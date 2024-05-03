Your Friday Kickoff: Which FREE Matchday 12 game will you watch?

FC Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza is expected to miss 6-8 weeks while recovering from a broken jaw that he suffered in an off-field injury. The Gabonese international joined Cincy last summer as a Designated Player, arriving from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab FC.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order compared to their time slot.

Sometimes you want the best and you get it.

Sometimes you want the best and you get it.

You may not realize it, but these are two of the best teams in the league per the underlying numbers. And both teams are fascinating. Atlanta United haven’t touched their ceiling yet and are trying to find their way. Minnesota are on the verge of compiling one of their best seasons ever despite the Emanuel Reynoso situation. Normally, this might have been the Watchgridometer’s highest-rated game.

D.C. United haven’t lived up to their excellent underlying numbers yet and are still learning how to close out games. Philadelphia are starting to veer from their typically pre-determined path in a way that seems kind of surreal? There’s drama, cryptic social media posts from players and home losses – everything suddenly seems to be hanging by a thread. If their third straight loss comes in a rivalry game, it might be time to start asking questions.

Do you like car crashes? Do you like car crashes at high speed? Do you like watching them happen repeatedly until someone escapes from the wreckage with an open chance on goal? We have a game for you – the most transition-filled matchup of the week comes between two of the Eastern Conference’s best in a moment where both are trying to find themselves.

But what if New York found an approach that works during their 4-0 win back in March? Inter Miami didn’t have Lionel Messi that day, but it’s still one of the most notable and comprehensive wins of the 2024 season. Aura won’t mystify the Red Bulls here, and we should get two of the best teams in the league going full throttle.

Does anyone remember how this went the first time? We’re going to guess Inter Miami didn’t appreciate getting dump-trucked up in Harrison in a monsoon. They’ll be up for this one.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 37/50

Ignore the standings for a bit and look to the scoreboard. This could end 5-4.

San Jose’s biggest issues this year haven’t been in attack. Allowing a league-worst 25 goals in 10 games… that seems to be a significant problem. The good news is that’s an Earthquakes problem, not a neutral viewer problem.

Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 35/50

This one suffers on the Watchgridometer due to a lack of goalscoring potential, but it’s still a matchup between last year’s first and second-place teams in the Supporters’ Shield standings. Even if Orlando have looked well off that pace, last year counts for something, right?

Look, the bottom line is Orlando must start getting back on track ASAP. They have nine points in nine games and haven’t looked like a playoff-caliber team in 2024. A matchup with second-place Cincy is coming at a bad time. They’ll need to get it together. Quickly.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

Houston got Héctor Herrera back, extended Ben Olsen’s contract and immediately faceplanted against their two in-state rivals. Weird stuff. Maybe they can sort it out against a St. Louis side that isn’t quite good, but definitely isn’t bad. Herrera making his first start since returning from injury could go a long way toward that.

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 38/50

Chicho Arango seems like a stone-cold lock for a goal contribution against a Sporting KC defense that’s allowed 15 goals in their last six games. This game seems like a lock for multiple goals. RSL seem like a lock for the playoffs. SKC seem like… a team that could really use a win. That will be hard to come by against the team leading the Western Conference.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Austin FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free; TSN, RDS | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 35/50

Austin are doing that thing again. That means they’re suddenly one of the most interesting teams in the league. If they can go on the road and pull off a fifth win in six games despite traveling to face an excellent ‘Caps side, it will officially be time to concede underlying numbers are pointless and we should never have looked at them anyway or even invented them.

New York City FC vs. Colorado Rapids

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Sunday, 4:00 pm ET

Watchability Score: 34/50

This is quietly one of the better games of Matchday 12 now that New York City have found their way. They’ve earned 10 points across four straight home games. Their five-game home stand ends against a Rapids side that’s won three of their last five.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy

WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN | Sunday, 6:45 pm ET

Watchability Score: 38/50