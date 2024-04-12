Your Friday Kickoff: Top-tier battles in each conference on tap for Matchday 9

MLS taking part in inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC Summer Festival
Major League Soccer will participate in the inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC, set to take place at New York City’s Javits Center from August 16-18. The festival will be hosted by Fanatics Events, the live and special event division of digital sports platform Fanatics, bringing together fans across all sports to celebrate their passions.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order compared to their time slot.
CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
Montréal finally get to head home after a six-game road trip to start the year. Unfortunately, FC Cincinnati will be there waiting for them.
It’s a huge test for a team that seemed on track for a stellar start before getting off track over the latter half of their voyage. But CFM still have an opportunity to push their way toward the top of the East with 17 home games still on the way. A result against last year’s Shield winners would be a statement.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
They're playing this one at Arrowhead Stadium, so expect the biggest crowd of the weekend to be in Kansas City.
Other than that, who knows what to expect? Miami could be reeling after crashing out of Concacaf Champions Cup. Sporting KC could be trying to get up off the floor after blowing a 3-0 lead to Portland last weekend. Things could get weird.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, TSN 3, RDS Info | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 42/50
The two teams at the top of the West go head-to-head with MLS After Dark potential. The entertainment value is already high. But it’s also a chance to learn.
Vancouver’s schedule has been soft through the first few games. They failed their toughest test so far against Real Salt Lake. But now, they have a run of LA, Seattle and Red Bulls. We’re about to find out a lot about the ‘Caps.
Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN 2 | Sunday, 2:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 47/50
Two of the best teams in the league go head-to-head in Atlanta. That would be enough, but the secret sauce here is that the two don’t care for each other much. Or, at least, Jim Curtin and the Atlanta fans don’t care for each other much. That gives an already great game even more edge.
Portland Timbers vs. LAFC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN 2 | Saturday, 4:45 pm ET
Watchability Score: 39/50
The Timbers are morphing into one of the most chaotic teams around. They’ve allowed three goals in each of their last three games and averaged two of their own. Seven games into the season, they’ve scored 14 and conceded 14.
Their defense won’t get a reprieve against LAFC. Their attack may be able to find some space.
D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 34/50
Just a reminder that D.C. have turned into one of the best teams in the East, even if the results haven’t quite reflected it so far. If they can beat a struggling Orlando side at home, they’ll have shown a bit more proof of concept.
Meanwhile, Orlando are looking for proof of life. They have five points through six games. After a week off on Matchday 8, they better have a few more things figured out, or some serious questions will be asked.
Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 35/50
Minnesota have to start winning home games. Plain and simple. That won’t be easy against a Houston side that’s won three of their last four, but it should be entertaining soccer. Even if Bebelo Reynoso won’t be around…
Real Salt Lake vs. Columbus Crew
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
The Crew are going to be nursing a metaphorical (literal?) hangover after their stunning win over Tigres on Wednesday.
RSL have an opportunity here to earn three points in one of their most difficult games of the year. If they can pull it off, there’s a chance they’ll be at the top of the West by the end of the weekend. They’ve had an underappreciated solid start to the year.
New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
The Red Bulls are on top of the Supporters’ Shield standings. Chicago have taken seven points from their last four games. Maybe they have something for the league leaders? At the very least, the Red Bulls are one of the most interesting teams in the league right now.
Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 26/50
These two teams got into a bit of a scuffle when they met early in March. Toronto won that one 1-0 thanks to a stunner from Lorenzo Insigne.
Insigne won’t be around for this match, though, and Charlotte are undefeated at home this year. The Crown should be rearing to go full throttle at the Reds. Maybe they can even get new DP Liel Abada up and running.
New York City FC vs. New England Revolution
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
It’s a battle for last place in the East. Godspeed to all involved.
FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 26/50
Phew, remember a couple of months ago when both these teams were as optimistic as any in the West heading into the season? Things have changed a bit since then. Dallas has been especially disappointing. Can Seattle take advantage and keep pulling themselves out of the cellar?
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
I mean, technically, San Jose did give us the most entertaining game of last weekend.
St. Louis CITY vs. Austin FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN 2 | Sunday, 4:45 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
I mean, technically, Austin did give us the most entertaining game of last weekend.
Atlanta United plan expansion of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground: Atlanta United have unveiled plans to expand and transform Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, highlighted by a two-story, 20,000-square foot development that will include numerous additions and improvements for player health and well-being, a state-of-the-art content production studio, and dedicated space for their academy and front office associates. The $23 million investment will commence this summer and push total investment in the Marietta campus above $85 million. Connecting to the existing east wing of the facility, full project completion is expected by the summer of 2025.
