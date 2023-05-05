Your Friday Kickoff: San Jose vs. LAFC highlights Matchday 11 slate

What you need to know

Inter Miami CF’s midfield must weather another massive injury blow. The club announced Thursday morning that Jean Mota will be sidelined for 4-6 months following an upcoming surgery to repair a right LCL injury (knee) . The 29-year-old Brazilian got hurt in the fifth minute of Miami’s 2-1 win at the Columbus Crew last weekend and played the remainder of the match. Mota’s setback follows news in mid-March that captain and fellow deep-lying midfielder Gregore suffered a foot injury and could be out through mid-September. With Mota’s recovery timeline, he could be sidelined through roughly the same time period or longer.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

You know the drill at this point. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Tier One: The delightful hum of a soccer broadcast on television

Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 27/50

Should be a good crowd. Should be a decent game. Should be… uh… blue?

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 23/50

With Jean Mota’s injury, Inter Miami have lost their two most important midfielders. Rodolfo Pizarro is doubtful as well. This could be an interesting stretch for the Herons. And it might be just the kind of game Atlanta need to get their own midfield back into form.

CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 22/50

Montréal haven’t been too bad as of late! Especially at home. This could be a tougher test for the Lions than they might be expecting. Or, also, it could be not that.

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 29/50

The MLS Connoisseur’s Refined Palette game of the week. It’s for those of you that want to check in on the stats and see both teams have completed like 53% of their passes. I, for one, love this game.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 28/50

The “Houston are actually maybe good?” storyline continues to be very fun. Tune in while you can in my opinion.

Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 25/50

Hello, fans of low-scoring games. Hi. Yes. You. This one. This is it. This is for you. You’re welcome.

LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 21/50

If you’re still interested in seeing whether the Galaxy can dig themselves out of this hole, you can turn into this one. Otherwise… things just kind of feel bleak right now for LA. Maybe this is a turn-the-corner game?

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 23/50

The Timbers took another big injury blow this week, losing midfielder David Ayala for the season. We’ll see how they respond against an Austin team that just hasn’t been on the level this year.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 25/50

The Whitecaps continue to play pretty good ball while seriously underperforming their underlying numbers. I don’t know if a game against a stingy Minnesota team is the right setting to get them going, but I remain very intrigued by the possibility they might eventually get it together and climb up the standings.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City - Sun., 4:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FOX

Plusometer Score: 27/50