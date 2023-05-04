MLS mourns the passing of MLS and FIFA referee Terry Vaughn 

The Major Leaguer Soccer community is mourning the loss of former MLS and FIFA referee Terry Vaughn, who passed away on Thursday from Huntington's Disease.

From 1998 to his retirement in 2012, Terry officiated 237 matches as either a 4th official, assistant referee or referee. In addition to countless MLS matches, he officiated two Concacaf Gold Cups, a FIFA Under-20 World Cup and several Concacaf Champions League fixtures. He became a member of US Soccer's FIFA Panel in 2004.

In 2017, MLSsoccer.com chronicled his ongoing battle with Huntington's Disease and his role as an educator in the referee community.

"Terry was a true ambassador for the referee community. He worked every game with the utmost professionalism and integrity. He was a mentor to many referees in Iowa, the United States, North America and around the world for the way he conducted himself on and off the field," said Professional Referee Organization general manager Mark Geiger.

“On a personal note, I learned so much from Terry on how to be a professional and an international referee. I worked hard to put into practice what I observed him doing and how he went about managing a game. He will be missed, but his legacy and his influence on younger officials will continue to live on through those who learned so much from him.”

All PRO officials will wear black armbands in their matches this weekend along with blue sweatbands to honor Huntington's Disease Awareness Month.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former MLS and USSF FIFA referee Terry Vaughn, after a courageous battle with Huntington’s disease. The PRO and MLS community is a family, and this loss is a tremendous one," said MLS senior vice president Jeff Agoos.