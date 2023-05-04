Vancouver Whitecaps' Yohei Takaoka seeks World Cup path through MLS success

The next men’s World Cup takes place in 2026 and when it does, Canada, Mexico and the United States play host.

“I think soccer is more popular now because of the [2022] World Cup. The Japan national team plays well, so it’s getting more popular.”

According to the Whitecaps' shot-stopper – who joined the call fresh off a Canadian pitch where he’s preparing for Saturday's Matchday 11 showdown at home against Minnesota United (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) – that surge in popularity is due in part to the Samurai Blue, Japan’s National Team.

Takaoka reckons many kids in Japan did the same. He’d play with them in the park and at school. Now, by his estimation, soccer is so popular in Japan that perhaps only baseball surpasses it.

The 27-year-old first remembers playing soccer in the family garden in Yokohama. That’s where he began to learn the game under the tutelage of his parents and alongside his brother. Recalling those first touches in Japan brings a smile to his face: “I was young, maybe four or five years old. And I played with my big brother. It was a good memory… It was fun.”

Speaking to MLSsoccer.com over Zoom, Takaoka opened up on soccer in Japan, the decision to pursue his World Cup dream in North America, and the exciting challenge of trading clubs, cities, and cultures with his recent move.

Yohei Takaoka – Vancouver Whitecaps FC 's offseason signing from J1 League champions Yokohama F. Marinos who's emerged as one of the top goalkeepers in Major League Soccer this year – hopes to represent Japan in that World Cup. And that dream is part of the journey that brought him to MLS.

The success of that national team – and its generation of players spread across the globe, working their way to the world’s top leagues – has inspired Takaoka as well, helping fuel the decision to join Vancouver.

Reflecting on the performances of the Samurai Blue in Qatar – where they topped Group E after defeating powerhouses Germany and Spain before falling in penalties to Croatia in the Round of 16 – Takoka says he feels proud. He emphasizes the respect he has for the team. Despite not yet receiving a senior call-up, the chance to one day play with them is now his main motivation:

“I'm very proud of that national team. And the next World Cup is 2026, here [In North America]. I want to play there. That's my motivation now," Takoka said. “That's why I came here. To play here, not only Canada but in the United States: a lot of places to play away from home. It's a good experience for me.”

New continent, new cultures

When Takaoka made the decision to leave Yokohama last year, it was an emotional choice, but one he felt was important to his career goals. In moving his life to a new continent, he left behind his childhood home and he left Yokohama F. Marinos after just winning the championship with them, collecting a J1 League Best XI accolade as their goalkeeper.

“Last year [with Yokohama F. Marinos] I won the J1 League, and I won the best 11 of J1 League," he recalled. "So that's why it's time to move. I need a new challenge. I want to be successful not only in Japan, but in other countries. So that's why I decided to come here.”