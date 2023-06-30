Your Friday Kickoff: Must-see Matchday 22 matches this weekend, vote for your 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain

Update your preferences to get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox. We'll send you everything you need to know as the Argentine legend prepares to join Inter Miami CF this summer.

Real Salt Lake have acquired midfielder Nelson Palacio from Colombian power Atlético Nacional. The 22-year-old Colombian has signed through the 2026 MLS season, with RSL holding options for 2027 and 2028. He’ll occupy one of RSL’s three U22 Initiative roster slots, joining winger Andrés Gómez and midfielder Braian Ojeda with that designation.

MLS NEXT today announced the 44 players selected to the second annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The game is set for 10:30 am ET on July 19. Take a look at the full rosters here.

Who will captain the 2023 MLS All-Stars when they meet Arsenal on July 19 in Washington, D.C.? Let your voice be heard. Vote now!

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

The Rapids make me sad. Tune in to see if Samuel Adeniran can build on a huge game for St. Louis last week in just his third-ever start.

Bebelo Reynoso is back in the starting lineup, Minnesota are underperforming their underlying numbers by a massive amount and, suddenly, the Loons are one of the league’s most intriguing teams of the second half of the season. But…uh…this is still a Portland game. If it doesn’t go off the rails, it will end 1-0.

It feels like there are plenty of goals in this one. It may not be the best-played game of the day, but it may have the most goals in it. Keep an eye on Ryan Gauld in particular. He flourished in Vancouver’s 3-2 win over LAFC last week after shifting out to the wing.

Toronto are missing so many players, and now they’re missing Bob Bradley. It’s a bleak watch at the moment. RSL’s ultra-positive vibes after making yet another big move aren’t even enough to bring up this one’s Plusometer score.

CF Montréal can’t seem to do anything but win at home. NYCFC can’t win. This one kind of feels predetermined but you and I both know that means nothing in MLS.

Austin are hot. Inter Miami are…well, to be honest, they lost another player to a long-term injury this week and things aren’t actually going all that great with the current edition of the team. It’s not great soccer right now, but it’s definitely good TV.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 35/50

The Crew play the prettiest soccer in the league. The Red Bulls…

Let’s call it a fight with contrasting styles. It will be interesting to see how Columbus handle some intense pressure and even more interesting to see how New York respond after putting up six goals in two games last week. Has their attack finally woken up?

FC Dallas vs. LAFC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 30/50

Dallas have been struggling as of late and won’t have Jesus Ferreira for this one. Could be tough. But LAFC have been far from perfect in the last couple of weeks. This one might get weird.

Nashville SC vs. D.C. United - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 32/50

We at The Daily Kickoff keep telling y’all that D.C. United are better than most folks realize. They really helped our case last week with a 3-0 win over FC Cincinnati, but they’re facing another big test here. You might just be looking at a playoff preview.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 30/50

The Galaxy are not good. The Quakes aren’t playing as well as a lot of us had hoped. But when these two teams get together at Stanford Stadium, the weirdest possible nonsense tends to happen. I wouldn’t bank on it this year, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 33/50

I don’t know if you’ve noticed but this is a battle between two teams in home playoff spots. Houston can jump into third place with a win in Seattle and they just might get it. The Sounders have been far from their best selves lately and they’ll be without Jordan Morris and the Roldan brothers in this one. It’s a huge chance for the Dynamo to announce that they’re back among the West’s best again.

Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union - Sun., 4:00 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FOX

Plusometer Score: 36/50