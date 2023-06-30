Your Friday Kickoff: Must-see Matchday 22 matches this weekend, vote for your 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain

Vote now to decide the 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain
Who will captain the 2023 MLS All-Stars when they meet Arsenal on July 19 in Washington, D.C.? Let your voice be heard. Vote now!
Rosters for 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate announced
MLS NEXT today announced the 44 players selected to the second annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The game is set for 10:30 am ET on July 19. Take a look at the full rosters here.
Real Salt Lake sign Colombian midfielder Palacio
Real Salt Lake have acquired midfielder Nelson Palacio from Colombian power Atlético Nacional. The 22-year-old Colombian has signed through the 2026 MLS season, with RSL holding options for 2027 and 2028. He’ll occupy one of RSL’s three U22 Initiative roster slots, joining winger Andrés Gómez and midfielder Braian Ojeda with that designation.
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
Inter Miami vs. Austin FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 28/50
Austin are hot. Inter Miami are…well, to be honest, they lost another player to a long-term injury this week and things aren’t actually going all that great with the current edition of the team. It’s not great soccer right now, but it’s definitely good TV.
CF Montréal vs. NYCFC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 23/50
CF Montréal can’t seem to do anything but win at home. NYCFC can’t win. This one kind of feels predetermined but you and I both know that means nothing in MLS.
Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 23/50
“Cagey.”
Toronto FC vs. Real Salt Lake - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 20/50
Toronto are missing so many players, and now they’re missing Bob Bradley. It’s a bleak watch at the moment. RSL’s ultra-positive vibes after making yet another big move aren’t even enough to bring up this one’s Plusometer score.
Sporting KC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 29/50
It feels like there are plenty of goals in this one. It may not be the best-played game of the day, but it may have the most goals in it. Keep an eye on Ryan Gauld in particular. He flourished in Vancouver’s 3-2 win over LAFC last week after shifting out to the wing.
Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 24/50
Bebelo Reynoso is back in the starting lineup, Minnesota are underperforming their underlying numbers by a massive amount and, suddenly, the Loons are one of the league’s most intriguing teams of the second half of the season. But…uh…this is still a Portland game. If it doesn’t go off the rails, it will end 1-0.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Colorado Rapids - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 23/50
The Rapids make me sad. Tune in to see if Samuel Adeniran can build on a huge game for St. Louis last week in just his third-ever start.
Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 35/50
The Crew play the prettiest soccer in the league. The Red Bulls…
Let’s call it a fight with contrasting styles. It will be interesting to see how Columbus handle some intense pressure and even more interesting to see how New York respond after putting up six goals in two games last week. Has their attack finally woken up?
FC Dallas vs. LAFC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 30/50
Dallas have been struggling as of late and won’t have Jesus Ferreira for this one. Could be tough. But LAFC have been far from perfect in the last couple of weeks. This one might get weird.
Nashville SC vs. D.C. United - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 32/50
We at The Daily Kickoff keep telling y’all that D.C. United are better than most folks realize. They really helped our case last week with a 3-0 win over FC Cincinnati, but they’re facing another big test here. You might just be looking at a playoff preview.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 30/50
The Galaxy are not good. The Quakes aren’t playing as well as a lot of us had hoped. But when these two teams get together at Stanford Stadium, the weirdest possible nonsense tends to happen. I wouldn’t bank on it this year, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.
Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 33/50
I don’t know if you’ve noticed but this is a battle between two teams in home playoff spots. Houston can jump into third place with a win in Seattle and they just might get it. The Sounders have been far from their best selves lately and they’ll be without Jordan Morris and the Roldan brothers in this one. It’s a huge chance for the Dynamo to announce that they’re back among the West’s best again.
Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union - Sun., 4:00 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FOX
Plusometer Score: 36/50
These two teams don’t like each other much. And after Jim Curtin’s comments to The Athletic on Atlanta United fans this offseason (“that’s just the place to party…we’re kind of authentic”), I can’t imagine the crowd in Atlanta will be too friendly. At least at the start. Things could go south (and quiet) for Atlanta real quickly if they make mistakes in possesion buildup and play right into Philly’s hands.
FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 48/50
Can’t miss it. The top two teams in the league on points go head to head, with the Revs looking to drag FC Cincinnati back to the rest of the pack in the Supporters’ Shield race. TQL Stadium is going to be a madhouse as the Garys try to hold onto a perfect home record.
- Wayne Rooney (!!!) wrote about what he’s looking forward to as the MLS All-Stars take on Arsenal.
- Inter Miami coach says he’s eyeing “beautiful challenges” in his MLS return.
- Jesús Ferreira asserted his USMNT case with a "complete performance” at the Gold Cup.
- Take a look at the full list of coaching changes so far in 2023.
Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido named MLS Player of the Month: Pulido was clinical in front of goal, scoring an MLS-best six goals across five matches. The Mexican forward added an assist as well, making his seven-goal contributions the most in the league in June.
Good luck out there. Live your truth.